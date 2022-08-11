Orange dresses are having a moment right now - 18 we're loving for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of the hottest colours of 2022 so far, orange is definitely having a moment. Not only is it a welcome pop of colour for our summer wardrobe, the vibrant shade transitions perfectly from summer to autumn - so it's more of a staple than you may think.

From sleek burned orange midi dresses to bright minis, we’ve searched high and low to find the best orange dresses to shop now that are going to level up your wardrobe.

Best orange dresses

Silk blend tiered dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

If you're looking for the perfect summer daywear dress, look no further. This silk blend tiered dress in a pastel orange is so light and airy.

& Other Stories midi cami dress, £120, ASOS

We love this sleek cami dress as a chic day-to-night piece.

Satin cowl neck midi dress, was £79, now £27, Coast

Coast is a go-to When it comes to occasionwear - and this satin cowl neck midi is burnt orange will look stunning teamed with a pair of white heels.

Satin wrap dress, £19.99, H&M

If you're on the hunt for a shorter orange dress, this wrap mini from H&M is so stylish.

Little Mistress bardot midi dress, £75, John Lewis

The femine silhouette on this bardot dress is so elegant, and it can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

Ruched front midi dress, £63.20, Warehouse

Wow! This sleek midi dress with a ruched front and thigh-high slit is so flattering.

A.L.C Rhodes ruched midi dress, £505, Net-A-Porter

For days out and picnics in the park, this A.L.C frock is just perfect.

Plisse high neck belted dress, £38, ASOS

The belt on this high neck dress cinches at waist for the most flattering look.

Gathered dress, £22.99, Zara

If you love this figure-hugging Zara dress you'll need to hurry, as it's selling out fast.

Twilight dress, £285, Reformation

Reformation has a great selection of gorgeous orange dresses on their site, but this fitted midi with a floral print is our favourite.

Cotton oversized dress, £9.99, Mango

For a comfortable and relaxed fit, this burnt orange oversized dress is perfect.

AllSaints Alexia Dorada floral print dress, was £179, now £125, John Lewis

This summery deep orange AllSaints dress is currently in the sale - and look at that print!

Linen look wrap midi dress, £55.20, Oasis

We love the cut-outs on this linen look dress.

Clemmie dress, £129, Never Fully Dressed

Dress vintage-style frock up with heels or down with a pair of sandals for the prettiest day-to-night summer staple. The airy material also makes it a great holiday dress.

Ted Baker woven mini dress, £165, Selfridges

We're obsessed with this cute puffed sleeve Ted Baker dress!

Polka dot milkmaid midi dress, was £60, £18, I Saw It First

Throw this milkmaid midi dress on with trainers or sandals for an effortlessly glam daywear ensemble.

Feather mini dress, was £249, now £125, Karen Millen

If you want to turn heads for all the right reasons, this orange feather mini dress is for you!

Cut-out midi dress, was £120, now £65, & Other Stories

This cut-out midi dress is so beautiful, and will transition perfectly from summer to autumn.

