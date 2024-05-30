Lilac dresses are everywhere for summer - 11 we're loving right now

Lilac is having a moment in 2024, and following the Barbiecore pink trend that was everywhere last summer, the purple shade is set to be the colour of the season. We're seeing lilac lead the way across occasion dresses, prom dresses, and pretty daytime floral pieces, so it's definitely the colour to look out for.

The pastel hue will inject some colour into your warm-weather looks while still looking seriously elegant, and whether it's a pale lilac or a lavender shade you're after, the versatile colour will work with so many pieces in your wardrobe.

From lilac mini dresses for the brunch date in your diary to purple bridesmaid dresses for the big day, I've picked out the stylish lilac dresses from the high street that are worth adding to your wardrobe this summer.

Celebrities wearing lilac dresses

© Getty Amal Clooney, Holly Willoughby, Princess Kate and Rihanna have all looked glam in lilac dresses

How to style a lilac dress

Lilac's soft pastel hues pair perfectly with golds, nudes, whites and pale pinks, so if you're shopping for a dress for a special occasion, those are the colours to consider when it comes to your heels and accessories. For daytime wear, a lilac dress would look effortlessly stylish paired with a raffia bag and espadrille sandals for a stunning holiday ensemble.

How I chose the best lilac dresses

Occasion: I've selected a range of dresses suitable for every occasion, from lilac bridesmaid dresses to relaxed midis to throw on with sandals.

Fashion doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've picked out dresses at a range of price points starting from £35. Trusted brands: While I haven't tried on all of the dresses in this edit, I've only included brands that are known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team.

1/ 11 Mint Velvet Gathered Bodice Midi Dress © Mint Velvet Sizes: 6-18 Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £100 spend Returns: Within 28 days Mint Velvet's ultra-feminine lilac midi dress features a V-neckline, cap sleeves, and a flattering gathered bodice, complete with a contrasting full skirt with gorgeous ruffle detailing. I recommend styling the midi with cream slip-on sandals for a stylish daywear look or opt for white heels, a matching clutch, and delicate gold jewellery for special occasions.



2/ 11 Phase Eight Mia One Shoulder Maxi Dress © John Lewis Sizes: 6-20 Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 30 days Lilac bridesmaid dresses are a popular choice every summer, and Phase Eight's one-shoulder gown is stunning. Flaring out at the hem for a feminine silhouette, this maxi dress by Phase Eight is free from any fussy details. The asymmetric neckline has delicate ruffles that wrap around the bodice, with a layered skirt that beautifully adds dimension. The matching belt cinches at the waist to tie the look together, and the formal number would pair perfectly with nude strappy sandals.



3/ 11 M&S Round Neck Midaxi Smock Dress © Marks & Spencer Sizes: 6-24 Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend Returns: Within 28 days M&S has been nailing it with its summer fashion pieces lately, and this gorgeous lilac dress is no exception. The easy-to-wear midi has a crinkled bodice and flattering smocking, it a floaty midaxi skirt that's perfect for pairing with white trainers or sandals. The tie front adds extra ruching for a vintage-style finish.

4/ 11 QUIZ Lilac Chiffon Tiered Skater Dress © New Look Sizes: 10-16 Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 28 days If you're searching for a mini lilac dress, look no further than Quiz's chiffon skater dress. Perfect for summer occasions, it features an eye-catching floral print and an elasticated shirred waist, with long sleeves that have tie cuffs to create a romantic puff effect. The tiered skirt will help to elongate the leg when paired with heels, and I'd finish the look with silver drop earrings.



5/ 11 & Other Stories Fitted Puff Sleeve Dress © & Other Stories Sizes: 32-44 Colours: Available in lilac, pink, black Shipping: £4 or free with a £80 spend Returns: Within 30 days & Other Stories is filled with elevated day dresses right now. This vintage-style midi has a square neckline with exaggerated puff sleeves, a smocked back, and an asymmetric skirt finished with fixed overlay pleating. The pastel style can be dressed up or down for just about any occasion, and I'd team it with espadrille wedges and a raffia bag for an elegant summer ensemble.



6/ 11 ASOS Raw Edge Bias Floral Mini Dress © ASOS Sizes: 4-18 Colours: Available in yellow and black Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend Returns: Within 28 days ASOS has just dropped the ultimate day-to-night dress, and I'm in love. The lilac mini has a burgundy floral print, a scoop back, and thin straps with delicate fringe detailing. Whether you're dressing up for a girl's night out or teaming it with gold sandals for your next holiday, the printed dress is worth reaching for all season.



7/ 11 River Island Chiffon Belted Swing Maxi Dress © River Island Sizes: 6-18 Colours: Available in lilac, pink, black, brown Shipping: £4 or free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 28 days River Island's lilac midi dress is flattering in all the right places with its chiffon design, waist-cinching belt, and feminine flutter sleeves. The maxi cut falls just about the ankle, while the V-neck falls into a wrap design to enhance the silhouette. The occasion dress would make a stunning prom dress or wedding guest dress for summer.



8/ 11 Monki Off-Shoulder Midi Dress © Monki View offer Sizes: 34-50 Colours: Available in lilac, green check, black check Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £35 spend Returns: Within 30 days If you're on the lookout for a breezy summer dress to throw on all season, Monki's off-shoulder midi is ticking all the boxes. The flounced skirt tiered skirt looks so comfortable for wearing all day, while the open back with tie detailing adds dimension. I love it styled with trainers and high socks for a relaxed 'cool girl' appearance.



9/ 11 Reiss Florere Side Tie Midi Dress © Reiss Sizes: 8-18 Shipping: £5.95 for standard delivery Returns: Within 28 days Reiss is the home of elegant occasion dresses, and this fit-and-flare lilac number will flatter all body shapes. The timeless silhouette is complemented by the tie detailing and pockets for a modern twist that will look gorgeous paired with strappy heels and a matching clutch during summer evenings.



10/ 11 Reformation Mattea Silk Dress © Reformation Sizes: 4-16 Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend Returns: Within 30 days Polka dots are a trend that will never go out of style, so Reformation's silk lilac dress is one you'll buy now and keep forever. It has a relaxed fit that skims in the figure, with thin adjustable straps and a scoop neckline. Wear it with heeled mules and statement gold jewellery to round off the ultra-glam look.

