Reformation summer sale alert! Dress like Jennifer Lopez & Hailey Bieber for less

We’re always taking inspiration from the wardrobes of our favourite celebs and love nothing more than when we spot them wearing a brand that’s budget-friendly. Enter Reformation.

The LA-based label has gained fans worldwide thanks to the stunning pieces we’ve seen on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Beiber, Blake Lively, Nicola Peltz Beckham and even Princess Beatrice.

They’re more affordable than their designer counterparts, and the best bit? They’ve just dropped a huge sale with up to 50% off.

This only happens twice a year, so if you’re overwhelmed by this information then don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and found all of the must-have pieces we know will sell out.

Desiree Dress, was £218 now £130.80/$130.80, Reformation

Show me a cuter dress than the Desiree? Featuring a fitted bodice with a ruffled neckline, bow straps and mini length, it’s a linen version of the bestselling Christine Dress. It comes in a selection of prints and colours and will be in style for summers to come.

Nicola Dress, was £285 now £171/$166.80, Reformation

The best thing about the Nicola Dress is that it's perfect for the new season, so your upcoming party/wedding/birthday is sorted. The silk midi has a deep V-neckline with a fitted bodice and easy A-line skirt.

Afternoon Dress, was £180 now £126/$124.60, Reformation

Worn by Blake Lively, Reformation’s Afternoon Dress has the A-list seal of approval. With its black cherry print, we love it for autumn. Be quick, it’s already sold out in several sizes.

Yasmina Dress, was £285 now £171/$166.80, Reformation

Nicola Peltz Beckham was seen wearing the Yasmina Dress out in New York and it’s now on sale! The slip dress is so flattering and beautiful for all seasons.

Livvy Linen Two-Piece, was £300 now £180/$178.80, Reformation

Kaia Gerber has been spotted in Reformation multiple times, and the model’s Livvy Linen Two-Piece just dropped in the sale. It features a strapless crop top and a midi A-line skirt. Sultry and sophisticated.

Tayler Dress, was £248 now £148/$148.80, Reformation

With its sweetheart neckline, midi length and red hue, the Tayler Dress is the gorgeous day-to-night piece we added to basket immediately.

Zaria Dress, was £218 now £152.60/$152.60, Reformation

Smock styles have been trending thanks to the heatwaves and Reformation’s Zaria Dress is the perfect floaty mini. It’s just hit the sale with up to 40% off in a variety of prints.

