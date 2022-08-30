23 stylish gilets for autumn. Yes, we said stylish!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Feeling that chill in the air? Autumn is finally on its way, and before you crack out your puffer coat or bulk buy quilted jackets, reach for their lightweight sister, the gilet jacket. Ideal for layering over fairisle sweaters, cashmere knits or striped jumpers, these versatile gilets – as known as vests or bodywarmers – are always one of autumn’s hardest-working pieces.

Royals and celebrities love them too. Kate Middleton loves a luxury quilted gilet for outdoor playdates, while Trinny Woodall is such a fan of Uniqlo's gilet that she has it in almost every colour.

Ultra light down vest, £39.90, Uniqlo

How to wear a gilet

Layering over jeans and trousers is a given, but we're into the aesthetic of gilets over dresses too. Try wearing over a denim jacket, shearling coat or, on those sunnier winter days, a snuggly sweatshirt.

If you've never considered adding a gilet to your wardrobe, let us convince you with our edit of the best – and most stylish - gilets, from quilted vests to shearling gilets and maxi-length too…

Best puffer gilets

Padded gilet, £70, River Island

Rust is a flattering shade for all skin types, and River Island's cosy gilet looks effortlessly cool.

Feather and down puffa gilet, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

This snuggly feather and down gilet is available in green or black, and packs away into a small bag for on the go cosiness.

Padded gilet, £34.99, New Look

New Look's quilted gilet has plenty of pockets and has an oversized fit that we adore.

Leopard Padded Gilet, £42, ASOS

Warm, lightweight and ultra-chic, this fabulous design by Pieces comes in the neutral design we're forever obsessed with - leopard.

Packable padded gilet, £55, JD Williams

Looking for something more colourful? Joules' lightweight yet warm leopard print gilet has a shower proof coating and can be packed away for ease.

Belted Gilet, £35, Tu @ Sainsbury's

Tu's belted khaki gilet is giving The Frankie Shop vibes for a fraction of the price.

Oversized Padded Gilet, £69.99, H&M

For something in a lighter shade, H&M's puffa gilet is a light, cream colour and snuggly as heck.

Quilted gilet, £75, & Other Stories

Equally, this & Other Stories quilted gilet is a more lightweight option.

Best hooded gilets

Womens Hooded Gilet, £235, The North Face

The North Face is a classic outerwear brand you can always rely on for style and substance. Their padded gilet has a hood too.

Hooded Gilet, £75, Fat Face

This practical gilet from Fat Face comes with a hood to ward off any sudden spring showers. Available in navy, red or camel.

Green Hooded Gilet, £65, River Island

The bright green trend is going nowhere, so lean into it with River Island's super chic cropped gilet.

Cropped Gilet, £198, Lululemon

Designed to be worn on the move, Lululemon's cropped vest will keep you warm on your morning run. Also available in red, green and cream.

Best long gilets

Long Quilted Gilet, £52.25, Simply Be

The diamond quilting on Simply Be's longline gilet is pure luxe.

Long Padded Gilet, £49.99, Threadbare

Threadbare's padded gilet is long enough to keep your whole body warm, while the wrap closure adds a touch of chic. Also available in green and camel.

Long gilet, £124.99, Superdry

Superdry's longer-length gilet is just the thing for a frosty autumnal dog walk. Also available in black.

Best faux fur gilets

Faux shearling gilet, £25, Warehouse

Warehouse's gilet is the perfect combination of faux shearling and suede.

Two-tone sherpa gilet, £39.99, Abercrombie & Fitch

This two-tone gilet is a stylish mix of sherpa and padding. Layer over spring maxi dresses.

Faux fur gilet, £99, Phase Eight

Available in sizes 8-18, add a touch of luxury to your pub garden look with Phase Eight's faux fur gilet.

Faur fur gilet, £149, Whistles

For a classic cream version, head to Whistles.

Faux fur gilet, £19, Coast

This is giving us Almost Famous vibes, with the shaggy faux fur and dusky pink hue. Plus, it's on sale for just £19!

Best fleece gilets

Oversized fleece gilet, £85, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' oversized pile vest is a delicious chocolate shade, and features two zipped pockets plus a chest pocket.

Fleece gilet, £35, Marks & Spencer

This cream fleecy gilet is just the ticket for adding some warmth to our chilly winter mornings.

