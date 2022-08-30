8 long women's coats that we are swooning over for the new season

An essential wardrobe staple, the right longline coat can take any outfit from lacklustre to luxe in seconds. Simply throw on over a tracksuit and trainers for an instant chic on-the-go look, or pair with knee-high boots, jeans and a roll neck knit for a more sophisticated vibe.

Countless celebs including Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Lorraine Kelly have been scoring style points for years thanks to their on-point outerwear, and it’s time for you to join them if you haven’t already.

Victoria Beckham's winter wardrobe always looks flawless thanks to her chic outerwear

With so many options it's hard to work out your bouclé from your belted and know what you're really after. We’ve covered all bases with our edit of the best high-street buys from ASOS, M&S, Mango and many more to save you the stress. And with checks, teddy bear coats and warm woollen options on the menu, we're confident at least one will take your fancy.

The best long coats for women

Camel Coat, £75, ASOS

The simple and relaxed fit of this versatile ASOS camel coat lends itself to most outfits. Made with textured woven fabric, and falling just above ankle height, this is easily one of our favourite options.

Cream Unlined Belted Long Coat, £49.99, New Look

A cream longline coat is an autumn/winter staple. Equally suiting your favourite jeans, T-shirt and trainers or an evening midi dress, it will be one of the most hard-working pieces in your wardrobe. This one from New Look is made from recycled polyester and features a revere collared neckline and belted waist.

Bright Pink Long Coat, £75, JD Williams

This coat just screams fun. Made from a soft, brushed-feel fabric, JD Williams has taken a classic cut coat and made it a serious fashion statement.

Black Woollen Coat, £159.99, Mango

As versatile as a little black dress, Mango's longline coat will see you through the season with ease.

ROSELL Long Length Wool Wrap Coat, £350, Ted Baker

This classic Ted Baker maxi coat would fit well in any royal's wardrobe. Perfect for work, weddings or for those who prefer an uber elegant look, you’ll get years of wear out of this timeless outerwear option. We love that this coat comes with a belt, designed to show off your curves and add to the feminine silhouette.

Black Quilted Long Coat, £79.50, Marks & Spencer

A quilted coat gives an extra bit of warmth over classic woollen options and this Marks & Spencer version is one of the most stylish ones on the market. In a classic black colourway, perfect for countryside walks and pub lunches, this sturdy staple will see you through autumn.

Pretty Lavish Grayson Boucle Belted Woven Long Coat, £88, Selfridges

Adding texture to an otherwise simple piece can really give an outfit that added oomph, and Pretty Lavish has done just that with this bouclé coat. Bouclé fabric is made from a series of loops, giving it an almost sheepskin look without the sheep. This version is made from 100% polyester so is suitable for vegans, and the longline cut and belt give it a fabulously feminine cut.

Borg long coat, £45, Oasis

If we had to pick one coat to snuggle up in, it would be this Oasis one. A longline version of the much-loved teddy bear coat, it has cosy written all over it. The versatile cream colourway lends itself to a ski trip, weekend away or Sunday pub outing. We love the all-cream outfit the model wears, but it will look just as great with brown, black or denim tones. Plus, it's in the sale - so snap it up before it's too late!

