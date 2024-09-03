Cat Deeley's flattering palazzo jeans are going straight into my basket

Cat Deeley has made a super stylish return to This Morning this week, following the summer break - and no, we didn't expect anything less. And Cat's outfit on Tuesday's show is giving me Y2K vibes with the most flattering pair of denim jeans I've seen in a while. You better believe I'll be snapping them up.

The 47-year-old's high street jeans make the 5ft9 star look even taller, and as a 5ft4-something woman I need all the height I can get.

Cat's jeans, from Reiss, are a 'palazzo' style, which sit high on the waist and have a gradual flare - think of them as a mash-up between flares and wide-leg jeans.

© Instagram Cat looks uber polished and ridiculously chic on Tuesday's This Morning, wearing Reiss jeans and a Zara top

Palazzo jeans, or trousers, give the illusion of longer, slimmer legs and as most are cut high on the waist, they add even more length. Yes, even to us vertically challenged women. The cut balances out your hips, creating a streamlined shape.

Tucking in a top, be it a halter-neck like Cat's Zara top, or more casual top like a T-shirt or blouse, can add a little more height too.

One thing I'm loving about these jeans is that the cut looks smarter than other jean types, even if a lighter wash like Cat's pair of jeans. Like the mum-of-two, I'd add a heel, be it a slim strappy pair or a cowboy boot, to accentuate the wide-leg cut.

And since we're not all as tall as Cat, it might be a bit of trial and error in finding the right length of this style of jeans. Obviously, they don't lend themselves to a turn-up and unless you're handy with a needle and thread, hemming them might not be the cheapest option.

You'll find quite a few high street brands stock their jeans in different lengths, including short/petite and long, as well as regular. It's worth checking the reviews and the sizing information to check which pair would be best for your frame.

Like Cat's barrel jeans, worn a few months ago on the show, I'd recommend shopping for a pair of palazzo jeans in non-stretch denim to allow them to keep their shape.

Along with Cat's jeans, I found a few similar pairs on the high street if you want to replicate her look.

How I chose the best palazzo jeans

Style: Called 'palazzo', I've included jeans with this moniker. You can also search for high waisted wide leg jeans, for a similar style.

Price: They're all under £75, since payday feels a lifetime away.

Lengths: I've included palazzo jeans from brands that offer different leg lengths, including short, regular and long.

1/ 4 Reiss Ameria Palazzo Jeans in Light Blue £168 at Reiss Waist sizes 24 - 32

Available in short, regular and long

Colours: Light blue, mid blue and black These are Cat's actual jeans, she has the pair in light blue. Cut from soft stretch-enhanced denim, the back pockets are slightly distressed and the jeans have slightly lighter patches on the front.

2/ 4 M&S Wide Palazzo Leg Jean £45 at Marks & Spencer Sizes 6 - 22

Short, regular and long available

Colours: Light indigo, dark indigo and black Designed in a super wide-leg fit, these M&S jeans have a high waist, five pockets and made from a soft lyocell™-blend. I love these for a more exaggerated take on the palazzo pant, which would look ridiculously chic with a heel.

3/ 4 River Island Palazzo Jeans £45 at River Island Sizes 6 - 18

Available in short, regular and long

Colours: Blue, mid-blue and grey River Island's palazzo jeans have a more street style fit, with a baggier, wider flare and mid-rise waist. Made from 100% cotton, they're non-stretch so retain their shape throughout the day.