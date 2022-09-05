The best straight-leg jeans to shop now - including Kate Middleton's favourite off-duty pair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re a millennial, you probably spent over a decade squeezing into skinny jeans, but the style these days? Loose fit, flared or even ultra baggy denim. While we’re all about wearing whatever we want, consider the sweet spot between the two - straight-leg jeans.

A slimmer fit than mom jeans but not as spray-on as skinnies, a good pair will be comfortable, flattering and go with almost everything in your wardrobe.

As with all denim, finding that perfect pair can be a mission to say the least, so we’ve searched online for all of the most stylish straight-leg jeans with the best reviews, some at seriously low price points. From & Other Stories to ASOS and Reformation to M&S, scroll on to shop the edit.

Favourite cut jeans, £75/$119, & Other Stories

A favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, & Other Stories' bestselling straight-leg jeans are true to their name. Available in ten different washes, they’re made from stretchy denim and have a high waist for ultimate comfort.

Sienna straight leg jeans with stretch, £22.50/$38.99, M&S

At less than £23 ($40), Marks & Spencer’s Sienna jeans are such a bargain. They feature a high-waisted straight-leg cut, super stretch fabric and a soft feel. Choose from eight faded washes.

Vintage straight high jeans, £24.99/$29.99, H&M

Made from sturdy denim, these H&M jeans get five-star reviews for their high quality and flattering fit. They're vintage-look with a high waist.

Levi’s Ribcage straight leg jeans, £110/$98, ASOS

Loved by Hailey Beiber, if you like your straight-leg jeans a little looser, Levi’s Ribcage jeans are the one. They’re super high-rise and made from the brand's signature sturdy denim.

Agolde 90s Crop straight-leg high-rise denim jeans, £240/$250, Selfridges

Looking to invest a little more? Agolde’s 90s-inspired straight-cut jeans are a popular choice thanks to their organic cotton heavy-weight denim and cool, slightly loose cropped cut.

Straight stretch jeans, £69/$99, Arket

We always head to Scandi brand Arket for effortless wardrobe staples. These slim-fit straight-cut jeans feature five pockets and a mid-rise waist.

Cynthia high rise straight jeans, £130/$128, ​​​​​​​Reformation

Reformation’s Cynthia jeans are not only sustainably made, they have a flattering straight cut that’s fitted at the hips and waist and looser on the legs. They’re made from classic rigid denim.

