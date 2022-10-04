9 autumn wedding guest dresses you'll want to wear on repeat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It once seemed weddings were reserved for the summer months or Christmas time, but these days invitations are arriving for dates all year round. Particularly as so many were forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

While this is great news for our social calendars, it does mean choosing an outfit can be even more tricky. If you’re asking yourself, what should I wear to a wedding during the transitional seasons? Luckily, there are so many beautiful options for autumn wedding guest outfits available to shop online.

From silky slip dresses in earthy tones to voluminous maxi dresses in autumnal floral prints, we’ve found all of the best wedding guest dresses you’ll want to wear on repeat this season.

Parma silk dress, £320, Reformation

With its deep autumn hues and silk fabric, Reformation’s Parma slip is the perfect new season wedding guest outfit.

ASOS DESIGN pleated layered tiered midi dress, £86, ASOS

All-over florals work for autumn, too. As demonstrated by this dreamy voluminous midi dress from ASOS.

Phase Eight leaf print round neck maxi tiered dress, £140, Marks & Spencer

Featuring a tiered silhouette with ruffle detailing and a bold leaf print, this Phase Eight maxi dress is feminine and so flattering.

Dark green check seersucker tiered midi wrap dress, £29.99, New Look

For an affordable autumn wedding guest outfit, this green midi dress from New Look is the one. It features puff sleeves and a tie waist.

Animal print fluid dress, £59.99, Mango

Mango’s animal print midi dress is the kind of wedding guest outfit you’ll wear on repeat. Elevate it with a clutch and a stiletto heel.

Pink satin long sleeve maxi dress, £110, River Island

Hot pink isn’t just for the summer months, wear it for an autumn wedding with this fringed maxi dress from River Island.

Voluminous sleeve mini dress, £95, & Other Stories

For an autumn wedding guest dress in a shorter style, we love & Other Stories’ statement sleeve mini.

Black organza angel sleeve open back midi dress, £130, Coast

With its open back and flutter angel sleeves Coast’s midi dress is so flattering. Style it with statement gold jewellery.

ASOS DESIGN satin maxi dress with batwing sleeve and wrap waist, £60, ASOS

Nothing says autumn like rich, earthy tones, and this satin maxi dress from ASOS is selling fast.

