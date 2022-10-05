Best maternity clothing brands for every stage of pregnancy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Maternity clothes are essential to keep expectant mothers supported, yet comfortable, throughout every stage of their pregnancy, and even post-partum when nursing their child.

There can be a stereotype around maternity clothes, with some presuming they have to spend the nine months wearing oversized jumpers and joggers, garments with elasticated waistbands, or "frumpy" dresses, which you don't feel look flattering, but that's not true.

Princess Kate during her pregnancies with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, turned to designer label Seraphine to look chic during royal engagements.

However, you do not have to fork out a small fortune during each trimester to look good, as there are plenty of high street brands, and affordable retailers to shop for maternity clothes.

Whether mums-to-be are looking for loungewear, everyday clothes, more formalwear, or even swimwear during your pregnancy, and even post-partum, there are plenty of brands to have on your radar.

Plus, there are multiple brands to cater for your needs and comfort, without compromising on style, to see you through every stage of your pregnancy.

Best maternity clothing brands

From M&S and New Look to and Seraphina, and many more, everyday garments, chic occasionwear, to activewear, we have found the best buys to invest in from the top maternity brands.

M&S Maternity

M&S has everything for every shopper, whether you are hunting for casual clothing, supportive or sexy underwear, as well as formalwear, plus much more.

Plus, they cater for those shopping for maternity garments too; from leggings and jeans, to blouses, printed dresses, and nursing bras.

Our top pick: Maternity Over Bump Jeggings, £19.50, M&S

John Lewis Maternity

John Lewis & Partners is another firm favourite brand to shop for maternity wear, as the longstanding department store stocks numerous maternity brands, including John Lewis's own brand.

From nursing bras to stylish everyday dresses, there is something to suit every shopper’s needs and life stages.

Our top pick: Mamalicious LBD, £32, John Lewis

Seraphine Maternity

Seraphine has been given the royal seal of approval as it has been the brand the Princess of Wales has previously worn during her pregnancies.

Seraphine has all bases covered, whether you are heading on a babymoon, or in need of swimwear, activewear, occasion dresses, trousers, nursing buys, and much more. It's simply the one-stop shop for every expecting mum.

Our top pick: 3-in-1 Maternity to baby wearing trench, £155, Seraphine

Nobody's Child Maternity

Nobody's Child is one of the go-to shopping destinations for those shopping for a feminine ditsy print dress, although the eco-conscious brand offers plenty of other garments too.

It also has a wide variety of flattering maternity dresses for you to feel and look good during your pregnancy.

Our top pick: Maternity Luna Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

New Look Maternity

New Look has quite an impressive maternity range, which spans over 345 garments perfect for every occasion.

From formal outfits to comfortable leisurewear, and blouses, shoppers are spoilt for choice.

Our top pick: Maternity Navy Satin Twist Front Midi Dress, £29.99, New Look

Gap Maternity

Gap is a longstanding retailer, which has stood the test of time. Whether you are shopping for womenswear, menswear, kids.

The maternity range is impressive, and the place to head to for simply everything throughout your pregnancy, and long afterwards.

Our top pick: Maternity Modal Pyjama Bottoms, £33, GAP

Mori Maternity

Mori may be better known for being the go-to baby brand, but it also offers maternity garments and nursing essentials for new parents.

Whether you are shopping for a pregnancy pillow, post-partum support, or cosy loungewear and nightwear, look no further.

Our top pick: Maternity & Nursing Sweatshirt, £24.75, Mori

Isabella Oliver Maternity

Isabella Oliver may not be on your radar, but it should be as it has an impressive array of maternity clothes to suit all occasions, styles, and budgets.

From maternity dresses, knitwear, and blouses to trousers, there is no stone left unturned. Plus, you can shop for pre-loved garments, as well as rent outfits, which is ideal for a nine-month pregnancy.

Our top pick: Arden Maternity striped top, £45, Isabella Oliver

