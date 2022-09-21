Best stylish men's fashion brands to shop this autumn for casual and smart outfits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Men's styling gets a bad reputation, with many stereotyping men's fashion as "too samey" and not much scope to get creative. Well, we're here to break the stigma, as there are plenty of men's fashion retailers to shop online and in-store for every type of dresser, budget and style.

RELATED: 30 best Christmas gift ideas for men: From grooming products to new gadgets he'll love

Take David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds, Idris Elba, and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, who look well put together on and off camera.

David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Regé-Jean Page are some of our favourite male style icons

While these male style icons look dapper in a suit - even a waistcoat, breeches and extreme high collar with a cravat - they also nail off-duty style.

The former England football captain often posts on Instagram in a flat cap, T-shirt, jeans and a Barbour-style jacket, which, somehow, has us all stocking up on the favourable T-shirt and jeans combo, while Ryan Reynolds has got layering down to a tee, as he is often pictured wearing a top, shirt, or bomber jacket with trousers or jeans.

READ MORE: 16 best watches for men: A guide to top watch brands

RELATED: 16 Best men's swimwear brands 2022: Swim trunks from M&S, Reiss Ralph Lauren & more

While some may be looking for stylish shops to buy casual everyday clothes for men, others may be looking for formalwear, and there are certain places to shop every outfit to suit every man's style.

Reiss and Massimo Dutti are often the go-to shopping destinations for those looking for smart clothing, whether it is for a low-key affair you still want to look smart and stylish for or a more formal occasion. While ASOS is one of the leading online retailers for, quite frankly, everything.

If you are shopping for yourself, for a friend, partner or relative, we are on hand with all the styling advice so that mystery man will be looking as suave as ever. We know just the retailers to head to shop the best stylish men’s brands - you can thank us later.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Reiss menswear

Reiss is the go-to shopping destination for men for every occasion.

Whether you are looking for a sleek tracksuit set, smart trousers, to be paired with a crisp shirt, or polo, or a full suit, this is the one stop shop for it all year round.

The stylish Reiss menswear we love

Duchie Merino Wool Open Collar Polo Shirt, £78, Reiss

Massimo Dutti menswear

Massimo Dutti has long been a firm favourite stylish brand to shop menswear.

It prides itself on soft tailoring, although shoppers can also search for jackets and layering, as well as jumpers and cardigans, shirts and formal wear, plus accessories and nightwear so every part of your wardrobe is stylish.

Plus, check out the Studio collection for even more lavish outfits to elevate your wardrobe.

The stylish Massimo Dutti menswear we love

Jogging Fit Dyed Chinos, £59.95, Massimo Dutti

ASOS menswear

ASOS is often the first on the list when it comes to buying a new outfit, or whole new wardrobe.

While it stocks popular brands, it also has its very own brand too, so there are plenty of options to suit every shopper’s style and budget, from co-ords, to suits, jeans to sleek chinos, and everything in between.

The stylish ASOS menswear we love

ASOS DESIGN trench coat with quilted lining, £56, ASOS

Mango menswear

From everyday casual looks, such as jeans or shorts, and t-shirts, to more tailored numbers, Mango is an affordable retailer to head to for any outing.

The stylish Mango menswear we love

Turtleneck wool sweater, £49.99, Mango

Selfridges menswear

Selfridges caters for absolutely every shopper’s needs; whether it is fashion, beauty, home, stationery, garden, and much more.

Even when it comes to fashion you are guaranteed to find high street brands, as well as designer labels too.

The stylish Selfridges menswear we love

OFF-WHITE C/O VIRGIL ABLOH Vulcanized leather low-top trainers, £335, Selfridges

M&S menswear

We can’t get enough of M&S, and not only for its food, but clothes too.

It is the go-to for tailored suits, which even get the England football team’s seal of approval, as well as smart trousers, chinos, or shorts - depending on the weather - shirts, shackets, blazers and polos to rival more high-end labels, but for a fraction of the price yet without compromising on quality.

The stylish M&S menswear we love

The Ultimate Navy Slim Fit 3 Piece Suit, £208.50, M&S

John Lewis menswear

John Lewis is a failsafe shopping destination, whether you are shopping online or in store, for an outfit, a new sofa, or outdoor furniture - maybe even the whole lot.

The longstanding department store stocks a variety of stylish men’s brands including Ralph Lauren, Reiss, All Saints and many more, but their own brands (yes, plural) John Lewis and Kin promise high quality garments with affordable price tags.

The stylish John Lewis menswear we love

Regular Fit Jumbo Cord Overshirt, £59, John Lewis

Levi's menswear

Levi's has long been the go-to brand for denim, and that high status has not waivered over the years.

Jeans and a t-shirt is the classic combination we all tend to veer towards, but this key look can be dressed up, or down, depending on the occasion. One thing is for sure a good fitting pair of jeans will be the stylish trusted wardrobe item you can always rely on.

The stylish Levi's menswear we love

501 LEVI'S Original Jeans, £90, Levi's

Arket menswear

Arket is best known for its stylish basics, crisp cuts, and elevated everyday essentials, whether that is a basic white T-shirt or shacket, it will stand out from all the others in your closet that is for sure.

Arket prides itself on top quality fabrics, so you can be sure you may find a classic style, but it won’t be like any other label.

The stylish Arket menswear we love

Lace-Up Leather Boots, £175, Arket

All Saints menswear

From the leather biker jacket to the acid wash jeans, All Saints is a firm favourite for many shoppers on the hunt for a stylish outfit.

Whether you invest in a leather jacket as a statement piece to elevate any outfit day or night, a suit, or a slogan t-shirt, it’s got our seal of approval.

The stylish All Saints menswear we love

Milo Leather Jacket, £389, All Saints

DONATE TO WELLCHILD HERE

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.