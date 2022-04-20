14 best linen shirts for women 2022: From Marks & Spencer, & Other Stories & Zara

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Linen shirts are having a moment. In fact, every year ever since we can remember linen shirts for women have been having a moment.

You can style linen shirts on their own, or layer loosely over a tank top underneath to cover arms, and provide just a little extra coverage for those days when it’s super sunny to provide an extra layer of sun protection, but also when it is a little too breezy to go fully sleeveless.

Linen shirts are also an ideal cover-up for at the beach, or relaxing poolside, as they are lightweight, breathable, loose fitting, and conceal any areas you may not want on show.

Whether you pair for your next Sunday walk with a tank top and jeans, or layer over your swimsuit, you will not only look cool but feel it too when you're wearing one.

They come in a variety of colours, and designs; some have collars, some without, pockets, or without, and some even have the sleeves already rolled up, short sleeve, ¾ length or long, so the options are endless.

From M&S and John Lewis to Uniqlo, Gap, & Other Stories and Zara, shoppers are spoilt for choice when shopping for linen shirts, and we have found the best options for women to add to your basket.

M&S

M&S has every style of linen shirt you could possibly imagine, so you have an outfit for every occasion.

From short-sleeved designs, classic looks, to oversized numbers, and linen-blend creations, and that’s before you pick a colour - or pattern.

Pure Linen Oversized Shirt, £29.50, M&S

John Lewis

John Lewis is the go-to shopping destination for every outfit, trend, and occasion.

The longstanding retailer stocks a whole host of brands, including hush, Whistles, Phase Eight and many more labels so you are inundated with the best linen shirts for women.

Linen Safari Utility Shirt, £42, John Lewis

Zara

Zara is the one of our (many) go-to shopping destinations we go-to for every outfit.

Whether you are looking for the grandad-style linen shirt, a cropped design, oversized creation, a classic white or black linen shirt, or more vibrant colourway, Zara has it all.

Linen Blend Shirt with Pocket, £32.99, Zara

H&M

H&M is another firm favourite shopping destination to buy everything, including linen shirts for women.

H&M has an eco-conscious range, for those looking to shop more sustainably, as well as plus, maternity, and plenty of styles within each category.

For those looking for something a little different, H&M’s Long Linen-Blend Shirt, with a deep V neck will tick that box.

Long linen-blend shirt, £24.99, H&M

& Other Stories

& Other Stories has a range of linen designs to shop; from shirts for women, linen dresses and much more.

Linen shirts are in demand, and while stock is selling out fast at & Other Stories, there are some stylish pieces still available to shop - and on sale at that.

Boxy Button Up Shirt, £35 (Was £65), & Other Stories

Arket

Arket is the ideal shopping destination for those looking for classic pieces, clean cut designs, and high quality garments, which will stand the test of time.

Whether you are looking for long or short sleeve designs, Arket has it all, but our personal favourite this summer is the Short Sleeved Linen Shirt perfect for when the weather really warms up.

Short-Sleeved Linen Shirt, £45, Arket

River Island

For those looking for an extra pop of colour in their wardrobe, River Island is the place to shop.

Our personal favourite is the Pink Oversized Linen Shirt, which is perfect to layer over the classic jeans and a top combo.

Pink Oversized Linen Shirt, £25, River Island

Boden

Boden has a variety of linen shirts for women to shop, from classic to more unusual designs.

For those looking for something a bit different the Blouson Linen Shirt is for you, as it has a stylish puff sleeve, which is not only very on-trend, but also flattering for all wearers.

Anna Blouson Linen Shirt, £75, Boden

Hush

Hush has a selection of linen designs to shop, including a stylish vibrant pink Relaxed Linen Shirt.

This design is simple but flattering, as it has long sleeves, and no pockets so it sits smoothly on the wearer.

Heather Relaxed Linen Shirt, £69, Hush

Matalan

Matalan is often the unsung hero when it comes to shopping for clothes, but there are plenty of affordable and stylish garments to snap up for less.

Whether you are looking for classic and simplistic designs, striped versions, or longline to provide more coverage, Matalan has the design for you.

Stripe Longline Linen Shirt, £16, Matalan

Gap

Gap is a longstanding retailer, and one we trust for classic and longstanding designs - including linen shirts.

With various colours, prints, and styles available to shop, plus a huge sale on select items, now is the time to snap a bargain.

Linen Boyfriend Shirt, £27.97 (Was £39.95), GAP

Uniqlo

Uniqlo is our go-to when it comes to shopping wardrobe essentials, such as turtle necks, shirts, t-shirts, and jumpers - as well as many more.

While Uniqlo has a variety of linen shirts to shop for men and women, they do also offer 100% premium linen designs for those looking for top-quality creations.

Women’s 100% Premium Linen Shirt, £34.90, Uniqlo

ASOS

ASOS is the online retailer we all know and love.

Whether you are looking to shop long sleeve, short sleeve, cropped designs, linen coord sets, or plus-size linen shirts, ASOS has you covered.

ASOS DESIGN Curve oversized linen shirt with dip hem, £25, ASOS

Cos

For those looking to blow the budget, Cos has you covered, with top-quality designs guaranteed.

Regular-Fit Short Sleeve Linen Shirt, £55, Cos

