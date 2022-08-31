10 stylish blouses to refresh your office wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Building a capsule wardrobe is all about finding those hardworking pieces that can be worn time and time again, and with autumn just around the corner, you'll want to invest in a statement blouse for the office.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's workwear wardrobe - how to emulate her for the office

Taking your workwear from lacklustre to ultra-luxe, a stylish blouse can elevate your favourite tailored trousers, pencil skirts and smart jeans in an instant. Whether you're into bold prints, jewel tones or rich satin designs, we've rounded up the best new-season blouses so you can channel your inner girl boss this autumn.

Nancy Print Ruffled Blouse, £79, Mint Velvet

From the neutral spotted pattern to the open V-neckline and long ruffled sleeves, we love everything about Mint Velvet's office-ready blouse.

MORE: 14 wardrobe staples for autumn: The essentials according to a fashion stylist

SHOP: 8 long women's coats that we are swooning over for the new season

Broderie Collar Shirt, £85, Boden

Broderie isn't just for summer! Infinitely versatile, this crisp white blouse is the perfect transitional piece.

Pure Silk Long Sleeve Shirt, £79, Marks & Spencer

A silky blouse is always a good idea. Designed in a regular fit for comfortable wear, M&S' lovely lilac version would look so chic paired with high-waisted trousers and heels.

Geometric Blouse, £45.99, Mango

We'd recommend styling Mango's black and cream geometric design with black culottes for autumn.

Satin Blouse, £12.99, H&M

There's nothing more timeless than a floral print, and we're obsessed with the wintery blue hues of H&M's ditsy blouse.

Green Shell Button Silk Blouse, £95, & Other Stories

Looking to brighten up those grey autumn days? A vibrant blouse is just what the doctor ordered, and our pick is & Other Stories' seriously bright emerald version.

Blue Flowy Blouse, £29.99, Mango

Ok, we're convinced – Mango's model shots have us adding this glossy blue blouse AND a pair or pinstripe trousers to basket.

Navy And Cream Spot Print Frill Collar Blouse, £179, LK Bennett

Channel Kate Middleton in this navy and cream polka dot blouse. The pie-crust collar is also giving us major Princess Diana vibes!

Reiss Colourblock Blouse, £138, John Lewis

Putting a fresh spin on the classic white blouse, Reiss' workwear top boasts statement striped trims along the collar, sleeves and cuffs.

Animal Print Blouse, £69, Mint Velvet

You'll be wearing this animal print blouse on repeat this autumn, trust us.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.