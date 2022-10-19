Best pink coats to brighten up your winter wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

First, it was Bottega green, and now, pink is the colour of the moment – especially when it comes to coats.

From the viral Valentino pink worn by Gigi Hadid and Zendaya to the rosy hues and pretty pastels loved by Princess Kate and Rihanna, A-listers everywhere are embracing the feminine shade, and so can you.

Princess Kate and Zendaya are both fans of the pink coat trend

Zara, Marks & Spencer, New Look and ASOS are just some of the brands selling on-trend pink coats for autumn, and there are plenty of dreamy designs out there. Browse our round-up of the prettiest pink coats that are sure to score compliments this season.

Best pink coats for 2022

Pink Coat, £49.99, H&M

Take style cues from the H&M model shots and team this baby pink coat with a darker pink scarf – it'll create a timeless tonal look.

Bershka Pink Coat, £35.99, ASOS

If you're obsessed with Valentino pink, then you'll want to invest in Bershka's tailored coat.

Deep Pink Bouclé Long Formal Coat, £64.99, New Look

Part of Emily Atack's New Look edit, this longline coat comes in a gorgeous raspberry hue that'll elevate each and every outfit.

Blush Wool Mix Balloon Sleeve Coat, £83, Oasis

Look beautiful in blush pink this autumn and winter, thanks to Oasis's wool mix coat.

Pink Wool Coat, £229.99, Mango

Beautifully bright, Mango's hot pink coat is sure to turn heads.

Pink Relaxed Coat, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Pastels aren't just for summer! Marks & Spencer's pale pink coat will look so chic layered over your favourite jumpers and jeans.

Fuchsia Pink Coat, £109, Zara

Dress up Zara's fuchsia coat with a hot pink lip and white ankle boots.

Yumi Pink Coat, £80, John Lewis

Uber-flattering, this pink belted coat is a perfect choice for the office.

Pink Wool Blend Collared Coat, £198, Boden

You'll look cute and cosy in Boden's wool blend coat, trust us.

Pink 18.01 Italian Virgin Wool Modern Overcoat, £295.20, Karen Millen

Karen Millen's ultra-luxe coat has been designed in a punchy pink hue that Princess Kate would adore.

