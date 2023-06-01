Pink suits are trending for summer: 9 that are on our wishlist right now

Pink has definitely been the colour of 2023 so far, and it seems that everyone is snapping up a pink suit for their summer wardrobe. Holly Willoughby, Princess Kate, Zendaya and Amanda Holden are among the stars that are rocking the stylish pink suit trend, and you can too.

Are pink suits in fashion?

So many stars are getting behind the pink suit trend, including Princess Kate and Holly Willoughby

Thanks to the upcoming release of Barbie, the movie, we're seeing the term 'Barbicore' everywhere right now when it comes to fashion, homeware and beauty - so the pink suit trend is only going to get stronger. From cerise pink to baby pink, hot pink, Fuschia, and neon, you can't go wrong with whichever shade you choose.

Whether you're looking for a smart pink suit for work or an elegant two-piece to team with heels for the event in your diary, we've rounded up the pink suits that you need on your radar this summer.

Shop stylish pink suit sets for women

