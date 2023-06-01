Pink suits are trending for summer: 9 that are on our wishlist right now

Pink has definitely been the colour of 2023 so far, and it seems that everyone is snapping up a pink suit for their summer wardrobe. Holly Willoughby, Princess Kate, Zendaya and Amanda Holden are among the stars that are rocking the stylish pink suit trend, and you can too.
Are pink suits in fashion?
Thanks to the upcoming release of Barbie, the movie, we're seeing the term 'Barbicore' everywhere right now when it comes to fashion, homeware and beauty - so the pink suit trend is only going to get stronger. From cerise pink to baby pink, hot pink, Fuschia, and neon, you can't go wrong with whichever shade you choose.
Whether you're looking for a smart pink suit for work or an elegant two-piece to team with heels for the event in your diary, we've rounded up the pink suits that you need on your radar this summer.
Shop stylish pink suit sets for women
Mango Double-Breasted Pink Suit
Mango's hot pink suit features cropped straight-leg trousers and a tailored blazer, so it's perfect for a sophisticated yet stylish work look.
Phase Eight Slim Fit Pink Suit
Could this hot pink suit from Phase Eight be any more flattering? The cigarette trousers cinch the waist perfectly with the statement buckle belt, perfectly complemented by the waist-defining peplum cut on the matching blazer.
Karen Millen Tailored Pink Suit
Karen Millen's fuschia pink tailored blazer can be worn alone or styled with the matching trousers, and we think the bright suit would look so classy teamed with a pair of silver heels and a matching bag.
H&M Single-Breasted Pink Suit
For an oversized cerise pink suit that would look effortlessly cool paired with trainers or chunky sandals, we recommend H&M's slit hem two-piece.
New Look Linen-Look Pink Suit
Designed with a light linen blend, New Look's Barbie pink suit is perfect for summer. We recommend styling the trousers with an oversized white T-shirt, and keeping the laid-back pink blazer on hand for those chillier days.
& Other Stories Relaxed Pink Blazer
& Other Stories is filled with timeless pieces for spring and summer, and our absolute favourite is this candy floss pink linen suit.
Boden Crepe Pink Suit
The wide-leg trousers on Boden's dusty pink suit look so flattering on the figure, and the co-ord would look just as lovely teamed with white trainers as it would with a pair of strappy heels.
ASOS Tailored Pink Suit
We think ASOS's baby pink suit would look fabulous teamed with a crop top and heels for a summer evening event.
