Sales for Barbie fancy dress costumes have skyrocketed for Halloween - how to shop the look

Barbie Halloween costumes are trending – how to shop the look

Embrace the Barbiecore trend for Halloween...

split image barbie halloween costumes
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Are you still on the hunt for a Halloween costume? It's no surprise that the Barbie movie has caused sales for the pretty pink outfits to go through the roof, and we've searched for the best places to shop the plastic fantastic style. 

Whether you want to go all out with a Rollerblade Barbie outfit or keep it subtle with a pink mini dress that you can rewear all year, scroll on to find the best Barbie-inspired fancy dress costumes that will arrive in time for Halloween. 

Margot Robbie plays Barbie in pink gingham dress© Mattel
Sales for Barbie Halloween costumes have soared this year

How we chose the best Barbie Halloween costumes

  • Variety: From classic Barbie outfits to Disco Barbie, Weird Barbie and more, I've chosen a range of Barbie Halloween costumes, so there's something for everyone.
  • Price: I've selected Barbie costumes and accessories with a range of price points to suit every budget. 
  • Fast delivery: All of the items included in the list have fast delivery dates, so they should arrive in time for Halloween. 

Barbie fancy dress costumes for Halloween

  • barbie cowboy halloween costume

    Etsy Barbie Cowgirl Costume

    Channel Margot Robbie's iconic cowgirl look from the Barbie movie with Etsy's three-piece costume. It comes with a patterned sleeveless top, a pair of flared trousers and a necktie – and you can upgrade to include a pink cowboy hat, sunglasses, earrings and a wig for an extra touch.

  • barbie gingham dress © Warner Bros Pictures

    Amazon Barbie Gingham Dress

    Amazon has a version of Margot Robbie's pink gingham dress shown in the Barbie opening scenes, and it even comes with Barbie's pretty hair bow to complete the look. It's available in sizes XS-3XL, complete with a daisy choker necklace and a matching pair of earrings.

  • rollerblade barbie split image © Getty

    PrettyLittleThing Barbie Rollerblade Costume

    PrettyLittleThing has released several Halloween costumes that look just like the ones from the movie, but the rollerblade Barbie outfit is our favourite. The 80s-style multicoloured bodysuit features a high-leg design and a waist-cinching belt, and it comes with a matching yellow headband and wristbands. Just add some bright pink high-waisted shorts and a pair of white boots to complete the look.

  • weird barbie and halloween costume split image © Warner Bros Pictures

    Etsy Weird Barbie Costume

    Weird Barbie played by Kate McKinnon was a fan-favourite from the movie, and Etsy have released a costume that's just like the real outfit. Shop the printed puff-sleeve dress and the wig for a fun alternative to the classic costumes.

  • barbie ann summers halloween costume

    Ann Summers Barbie Pink Mini Dress

    If you're looking for a sexy Barbie Halloween costume, Ann Summers' wet-look mini dress is perfect for an easy-to-wear fancy dress look. Keep it simple with a pair of heels and a matching crossbody bag, or level up the look with some pink accessories.

  • barbie halloween accessories

    Amazon Barbie Cowboy Accessories

    Already have a pink dress to wear for Halloween? Complete the look with some Barbie-inspired accessories. Amazon's cowboy hat is perfect for channelling the look for less, and the hat, sunglasses and neck tie are so similar to one accessories worn in the movie.


