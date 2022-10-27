Satin dresses are a timeless trend - 13 of our favourites right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Party season is just around the corner - and satin dresses are a timeless trend that you need in your wardrobe for the winter and beyond. Whether you're on the hunt for a slinky midi for your next date night or a showstopping mini for a girl's night out, a satin dress is the perfect option to create an ultra-classy look for any occasion.

If you want to find the perfect satin dress for an upcoming event, your Christmas party or you're in need of an elegant daywear staple, scroll our edit of the best satin midi dresses from M&S, ASOS, H&M and more.

Best satin dresses

Ghost midaxi satin dress, £129, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer never disappoints when it comes to sophisticated pieces, and this slinky satin midi dress is no exception.

Cut-out midi satin dress, £148, Anthropologie

You do not want to miss out on this chic satin midi from Anthropologie - and wait until you see the back.

Midi satin dress, £119.20, Coast

Coast is a go-to when it comes to classy, timeless pieces. This satin midi features a vintage-style silhouette and romantic sleeves, rounded off with a front slit. Lovely!

Shirt satin dress, £47, River Island

We're getting major Barbie vibes from this mini shirt dress - and if pink isn't your colour, we're loving the royal blue shade, too.

Ghost midi satin dress, £159, John Lewis

Another vintage-style midi dress that we love. This one is so versatile, so you can team it with chunky boots and a leather jacket for a chic daywear look, or dress it up with a pair of heels for an elegant evening ensemble.

Satin dress, £370, Reformation

If you're looking for a satin dress worth investing in, this high-neck piece from Reformation is just stunning. You'll definitely be reaching for it for years to come.

Satin dress, £49.99, Mango

Party-goers will be green with envy when they see you in this gorgeous midi.

Maxi strappy satin dress, £148, Karen Millen

We're always in love with Karen Millen's party dresses - and we expect this satin maxi frock to fly off the virtual shelves.

Blazer satin dress, £43, River Island

If you're looking for a mini dress that's still super sophisticated, a blazer style is a great option.

Belted midi satin dress, £195, Ted Baker

We love how this Ted Baker dress ties in at the waist with the belt, and it's a chic staple that you can reach for throughout the winter.

Midi satin dress, £55, Omnes

Wow! Prepare to turn heads in this figure-hugging midaxi dress in the most striking blue shade.

Plisse midi satin dress, £45, ASOS

Plisse textures are so flattering on the figure, and this ASOS satin dress is made for feeling amazing in.

Tie satin dress, £32.99, Zara

Zara has a great selection of satin dresses right now, but this tie-front mini is definitely the one we're adding to our basket.

