Duchess Meghan defies expectations in glamorous gold dress to receive epic award

Style runs through her veins, so the Duchess of Sussex’s dazzling appearance on Tuesday was far from a shock. Stepping out in New York to attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards where she was named as one of the honourees, Duchess Meghan gleamed as she took her place in the spotlight.

Meghan looked so glamorous as she arrived in a slinky, and strapless, gold mididress by Johanna Ortiz, that featured a scallop design and an exposed zipper in the back, as well as discreet cut-out detailing on the torso.

The glamorous look was paired with Bronze Metallic Lizard-Print Lock High-Heel Sandals by Tom Ford, and she accesorised with a Carolina Herrara Metropolitan Insignia’ Small Box Bag in Yellow. Meghan styled her raven locks in curls over one shoulder, and her radiant beauty shone through as she kept her make-up neutral and classic, with a bronzed glow and a nude lip.

The mother-of-two frosted herself a Cartier 'Love’ Yellow Gold Bracelet.

Duchess Meghan will receive her award from legendary activist, journalist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who is also a co-founder of Ms Foundation.

The pair previously teamed up for a conversation with Jessica Yellin in 2022, two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, to speak about the seismic event, and in 2020 where they discussed the importance of voting ahead of the US election.

In a biography on the Ms. Foundation's website, Meghan is described as "a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model". It adds: "Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures".

Also named among the Women of Vision honourees were LaTosha Brown, Co-founder of Black Voters Matter, Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity.

Meghan’s eveningwear aesthetic follows a much more paired-down look sported by the Californian native earlier this week. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to a Santa Barbara-based youth group, engaging in a discussion around the pressures of social media, and how it impacts mental wellbeing.

While fashion likely wasn't on Meghan's agenda as she joined her husband for the poignant discussion, the mother-of-two certainly delivered in the style stakes as she nailed the perfect balance between businesswear and Cali-girl chic.

On the fashion side of things, Meghan kept things simple in a fitted black bodycon co-ord adorned with clear buttons. She sported Another Tomorrow’s ‘Rib-Knit Henley Top in Black’ paired with Lafayette 148 New York’s ‘Rafferty Midi Skirt in Black.’ Together, the pieces boasted a joint price tag of approximately $1,000 - roughly £800.

She elevated her low-key look by slipping into Aquazzura’s ‘Purist 105 Nude Nappa Leather Pump’ in a ballet-slipper pink. A sprinkling of Cartier jewels added a decadent touch to her all-black aesthetic.

The Sussexes wrote via the Archewell website: "AWF holds a core belief that mental health is of the utmost importance, and underpins all of our work.

"We are regularly meeting with young people, parents, and professionals to understand the challenges they may be facing while working together to drive towards long-term solutions on- and offline."

