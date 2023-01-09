11 best scarves for women this winter: From oversized blanket scarves to cosy cashmere

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In the post-Christmas and New Year slump, fashion can feel a little anticlimactic. But the one piece we’re lusting after right now? A cosy and stylish scarf to wear with everything.

When all we want to do is wrap ourselves up, close our eyes and pretend we’re back on the sofa, nothing is closer to our trusty blanket than a super soft oversized scarf. The best bit? Choose the right one and it will upgrade all of your January outfits.

Best scarves for women

From oversized blanket scarfs in striped and check prints to luxurious cashmere pieces you’ll keep for years to come, scroll on to shop our edit of the best scarves to shop this season.

Acne beige fringed checked knitted scarf, £240, Net-a-Porter

Acne’s luxe oversized blanket scarf is at the top of our wishlists this winter. It’s spun with soft alpaca, wool and mohair, and adorned with the brand’s minimalist logo.

Wool blend stripe scarf, £69, Arket

Add some colour to your January outfits with Arket’s cosy wool-blend scarf. It features yarn-dyed checks and fringes.

Woven beige scarf, £9.99, H&M

At £9.99, H&M’s goes-with-everything camel scarf is heading straight in our shopping baskets.

Personalised blanket scarf in black, £27.50, M&S

Marks & Spencer’s chic blanket scarf will keep out the cold and can be monogrammed with your initials.

Picton grey cashmere scarf, £88, Reiss

Treat yourself to some cashmere with this luxuriously soft scarf from Reiss. It comes in grey, black or pink.

Green knit long tassel scarf, £15.99, New Look

Bright green is going nowhere in 2023. Wear the trend with your accessories in the form of New Look’s amazing oversized scarf.

Ombre blanket scarf, £77.60, AllSaints

How beautiful is this ombre scarf from AllSaints? And it’ll keep you warm in the coldest weather.

Check scarf, £25.99, Zara

For a classic check scarf, we can always count on Zara. It’s super soft and features frayed edges.

Skye stripe fringe scarf, £48, Free People

Free People has the best collection of striped scarves in chunky silhouettes. We love this one with bright pink and green accents.

Fringed blanket scarf in black, £65, & Other Stories

& Other Stories’ wool fringed blanket scarf is the kind of piece you’ll bring out year after year. Go for eternally stylish black or beige.

Stripe scarf, £27, River Island

We're getting Acne vibes from River Island’s chunky knit scarf - minus the price tag.

