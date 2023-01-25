This £35 Primark tweed blazer looks like it should be from Zara

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Primark is one of our favourite shops on the high street, and the brand has recently really upped its January fashion game!

We checked out their hugely popular Instagram page, where the brand advertised a selection of items to 'refresh your wardrobe' and one of them was an orange and pink toned boucle blazer that looked so expensive.

We've discovered this item is just £35 and think the price is pretty fair game; it comes with wide lapels and statement buttons as well as deep pockets. Winning!

We love this Primak jacket, which you can pick up for £35

Shoppers took to the Instagram comments section to shower the new item with praise. One follower wrote: "Primark you are nailing everything, love everything in store at the moment, beautiful pieces." Another quipped: "Just brought the pink jacket to wear with jeans. Perfect fit. Great price." A third added: "So looking forward to wearing this jacket and at £35 what’s not to like!"

Textured double-breasted blazer, 69.99, Zara

The blazer looks exactly like the tweed styles that fellow high street store Zara is known for. We've found a slightly different colourway but with a similar cut, which costs more than double at the Spanish store - £69.99 to be exact!

Pink boucle oversized blazer, £50, River Island

The tweed jacket is always in style.

It was invented in the 50s by the legendary Gabrielle Chanel and it has been prevalent ever since. According to Who What Wear: "The bouclé trend has lasted not just a year, not just a decade, but over 60 years. The fabrication, woven from a specific type of looped wool yarn and derived from the French term for 'ringed' or 'curled,' has become synonymous with high-end style. And though it has been used to create clothes and furniture for centuries, it was arguably Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel who put it on the sartorial map."

