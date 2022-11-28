Primark's £7 bargain looks just like SJP's sequin Fendi bag from Sex and The City

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah Jessica Parker is currently filming the second season of And Just Like That and we just love seeing the blonde beauty take to the New York City sidewalk as Carrie Bradshaw.

SJP's alter ego Carrie is forever in our hearts and we know there are a variety of fashion trends and accessories that are synonymous with her role; from the Manolo Blahnik 'Hangisi's to corsages and newspaper print frocks.

But one of her most iconic handbags has to be the Fendi 'Baguette' she first carried in season three of Sex and The City when her character memorably got mugged.

Die-hard fans will remember the scene when the thief demands she hands over her 'bag', and she corrects him: "It's a Baguette!"

Well, this bag is back on shelves, but it will cost you a pretty penny - in the region of £4,000. You can only buy it in stores, it's that exclusive. In fact, many would say it was the original 'IT' bag.

Bag, £7, Primark

Well, if you fancy adding some sparkle to your outfit, you need to check out Primark's new range of bags. This purple style looks JUST like SJP's Fendi, and it will cost you just £7. Mind blown!

Softy Mini, £89, Carvela

Last month, Fendi announced they have released a set of new, limited-edition 25th-anniversary Baguette bags to celebrate their iconic piece, and Sarah Jessica has even designed two. Epic!

Speaking about her love of the style, the mother-of-three told Vogue: "I have my very first Baguette; I’ll always have it.

Sarah Jessica Parker has designed a range of baguettes for Fendi

"I would loan them; I would share them; but I would never give them away. So I’m not mystified at all that Carrie wouldn’t get rid of it, because those are real pieces.”

