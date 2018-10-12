The sweet words Jack Brooksbank said to Princess Eugenie when he saw her wedding dress The groom visibly welled up when he saw his bride

Jack Brooksbank was overcome with emotion when he saw his bride Princess Eugenie for the first time. The groom was visibly teary as he set eyes on his longtime love, telling her "You look perfect" as she joined him at the entrance to the quire. "Thank you very much," Eugenie appeared to say. Jack had sweetly worn his glasses at the start of the wedding, so he could have a clear look at Eugenie, but took them off for the rest of the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

According to professional lipreader Tina Lannin, Eugenie jokingly asked her new husband, "Why aren't you holding my hand?" as they listened to the readings. Ms Lannin also claims that Zara Tindall told her cousin Prince Harry, "It's very quiet compared to the screaming at your wedding." Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had said "I do" in the same venue just five months prior.

The couple's ceremony lasted around an hour and included a reading from Eugenie's older sister and maid of honour, Princess Beatrice. Eugenie had chosen an excerpt from The Great Gatsby because the description of Jay Gatsby's smile reminded her of Jack's. "One particular passage in which Jay Gatsby is described reminded her immediately of Jack," the palace explained. "She decided that she wanted to eventually let Jack know how much those words had brought him to mind. That is why they have a special place (as the second reading) in today's wedding service."

As they left St George's Chapel, Eugenie and Jack posed on the top of the steps and waved to the hundreds of well wishers. "Let's kiss," the bride said, as the couple treated fans to two kisses before jumping into their carriage. The newlyweds were waved off by their immediate family while the rest of the royals, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, left the chapel from another entrance.

The celebrations continued with the first reception held at St George's Hall, hosted by Her Majesty. Dinner and drinks will follow at the York family home in Windsor, the Royal Lodge, on Friday evening.

