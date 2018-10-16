Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's earrings and bracelet on first outing since pregnancy announcement Such a touching gesture

Too sweet. Meghan Markle paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana on Tuesday, wearing a very special pair of earrings which belonged to her husband's late mother, for her first official engagement after the announcement of her pregnancy. It seems likely the butterfly earrings were a gift from her husband Prince Harry on the happy news that he would soon become a father.

The stunning jewel-encrusted butterfly earrings were the finishing touch to the Duchess of Sussex's first Royal Tour outfit as she stepped out in Sydney this morning. She wore the beautiful butterflies to add some subtle sparkle to her ivory shift dress by Sydney-based designer (and mother of five) Karen Gee, which gave onlookers the first glimpse of her growing baby bump on Tuesday morning.

Princess Diana wearing her butterfly earrings

Meghan also wore a bracelet which once belonged to her late mother-in-law too, a touching gesture that allows Prince Harry's mother to be part of this wonderful new chapter of their lives.

The former actress, who is thought to be 12 weeks pregnant with her first-born baby, is already the lucky owner of some other beautiful pieces from Princess Diana's collection. On her wedding day, she wore a gorgeous ring that once belonged to the late Princess of Wales - an emerald cut aquamarine ring which Meghan wore to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.

The bracelet once owned by the Princess of Wales

Diana left much of her jewellery collection to her sons' future wives. She conveyed her wishes in a letter, which read: "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it."

Princess Diana showing off her gorgeous bracelet, which Meghan wore today

It's been a busy few days for the royal duo who announced they were expecting a bundle of joy this morning, just three days after Princess Eugenie's wedding at Windsor Castle. But many royal watchers had been expecting an announcement like this any day soon, especially after she wore a very loose Givenchy dress and coat which seemed to be hiding her form on purpose.

The couple toured Taronga Zoo

Meghan and Harry spent the morning being welcomed to Sydney by Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia and Lady Cosgrove, at the city's Admiralty House. The pair were clearly on cloud nine amid their recent announcement, barely being able to take the grins off their faces as they were presented with their baby's "first gift" - a kangaroo and a little joey in its pouch. It's a full day of engagements for the pair which will culminate in an afternoon reception back at Admiralty House following a much anticipated public walk about by the hugely popular royal duo.

