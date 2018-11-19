Princess Beatrice just stepped out in the same skirt as the Duchess of Sussex She was photographed jetting into LAX

When Princess Beatrice landed in Los Angeles on Monday, there wasn't a horse and gilded carriage waiting for her, instead she opted to be whisk from LAX to downtown LA in the most cost-effective mode of transport possible: a good old Uber. But, instead of people being transfixed by how normal this was, they were transfixed by her outfit. Why? Because not only did she look super cool, but she opted to wear an item of clothing that had already been purchased by a member of her family before…

Looking the picture of relaxed elegant, the 30-year-old was photographed slipping into her cab dressed in a chic head-to-toe monochrome look. Opting for a pleated, knee-length skirt by American designer Misha Nonoo, it's actually the exact same skirt the Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing not so long ago.

Princess Beatrice kept the overall look paired back, styling the skirt with a simple white tee, a thin black bomber jacket, velvet pumps with embroidered stars on them and a practical but cute black leather rucksack. When Meghan wore her skirt to the launch of her Together: Community Kitchen back in September, she went for a more vibrant look pairing it with an electric blue coat.

Surprisingly the "Saturday skirt", which retails for a not-as-bad-as-expected £190, is still in stock, ranging from sizes XS to XL. However being a US brand, and highly in demand, you'll have to wait 14 business days from your date of order before receiving it. Luckily there's still time before Christmas, eh…