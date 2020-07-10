The ear piercing styles you need to know about, now piercing shops are open again Curate your ear with these sparkling styles

There's been a noted surge in the demand for unique ear jewellery in recent years - and it's a trend that isn't showing any sign of waning. We're not just talking about your traditional lobe studs, either - everyone from Victoria Beckham to Gwyneth Paltrow have had their ears punched from top to bottom! And since piercing studios have now been given the go-ahead from the government to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown, we predict demand will be higher than ever.

MORE: These are all the rebellious royals with unexpected piercings

Modern royal Lady Amelia Windsor rocks multiple ear piercings

What is a curated ear?

It's all about designing a look that's unique to you, choosing jewellery that fits your own ear shape and using different earrings in different placements. It's inspired a movement towards investing in quality jewellery with luxurious embellishments, too.

And remember, having a piercing is a responsibility - especially higher up the ear where the healing time can be longer. It means cleaning it every day and following professional advice to take care of it; and choosing a reputable and trustworthy piercer, of course.

Cult piercer Maria Tash told HELLO!: "I find that women are looking for a deliberate, thoughtful collection of small pieces in each ear, a fine curation of elegant, multiple piercings.

"We are also seeing the return, in a more elegant form, of multiple rings going up the lobe to cartilage, especially sneaking them in the unappreciated zone in between the lobe and cartilage (6th-7th earlobe placement)."

Scroll down to find out the other popular placements to ask for at your next piercing appointment…

The vertical placement

Photo: © Instagram

Adding a small stud above an existing lobe piercing is a great way to add interest, particularly if you're nervous of the more painful spots on the ear. The trick is to wear a smaller stud so as not to overcrowd the lobe.

"You can achieve a pretty curated ear without puncturing the cartilage," Tada & Toy's Tansy Aspinall tells us. "Vertical lobe piercings [where a piercing is placed directly above the first] are really cool and less painful alternatives."

GET THE LOOK: Tiny star studs, £40, Tada & Toy

The conch ring

Photo: © Instagram

A conch ring, wrapping around the entire edge of the ear, can look minimally simple with just one neighbouring stud, or can be teamed with a stack of fine rings for a more embellished look.

Even better, you can cheat the look with a simple cuff, and avoid the pain entirely…

GET THE LOOK: Basic ear cuff, £25, Astrid & Miyu

The forward helix piercing

Photo: © Instagram

Adding a miniscule hoop to the earhead, or forward helix, gives a unique finish to this curated ear, which also makes use of various placements and a chain earring for a cool-girl look.

GET THE LOOK: Tiny huggie hoops, from £5.81, Beatti @ Etsy

Multiple cartilage piercings

Photo: © Instagram

This curated ear features a rook (the inner 'crease' of the ear) and tragus piercing (the bump directly in front of the ear canal) - both popular placements for stud and ring designs.

GET THE LOOK: Single spike huge hoop, £15, Orelia London

Teamed with two simple lobe piercings, the look is unique without looking overloaded - although there's always room for more…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.