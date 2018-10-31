Duchess Meghan wears both her wedding dress designers on final day of royal tour – before borrowing Harry's coat to keep warm Fashion with feeling

The Duchess of Sussex may have officially concluded her first overseas royal tour with husband Prince Harry, but she certainly went out on a style statement – choosing to wear three different outfits on her final day on duty in New Zealand. While she began the day in a formal black dress for the morning's traditional welcoming ceremony and luncheon in Ohinemutu, she changed into to a pleated midi skirt and jumper - by her favourite fashion house Givenchy - for a public walkabout. And later, we got a glimpse of the Duchess in her comfies once again, as she changed into a casual jacket, jeans and flats to visit Redwoods Treewalk.

Meghan wore both Givenchy and Stella McCartney on the final day of her royal tour

Meghan chose to wear many of her favourite designers for such a big day in her royal career – and notably, both of her more formal outfits were made by her two royal wedding designers. For her second engagement of the day, she chose a jumper and midi skirt combo by Givenchy. Some eagle-eyed royal watchers have noticed it looks like the very same fitted sweater she wore to visit Ireland in July, made in navy, while her skirt may well be custom-made, with beautiful flashes of electric blue between each pleat.

She teamed the look with her favourite Manolo Blahnik heels and her hair in a tousled bun, both details that she kept the same throughout the day's engagements. Earlier in the morning, she had opted to wear her second wedding dress designer, Stella McCartney, for the traditional luncheon – thought to be a custom version of the brand's full-length side-pleat jersey gown.

Later, she wore Prince Harry's jacket from an earlier visit in the trip

Later, the pair visited Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua, to walk among the canopies of the 117-year-old Redwood trees and meet members of the forest's biking community – so it's unsurprising Meghan changed into something more casual! She chose black jeans and flat shoes – her Birdies 'The Starling' slippers – and sweetly borrowed her husband's puffer coat from their recent visit to Abel Tasman National Park. Aw! Now for a well-deserved rest…

