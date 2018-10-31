Duchess Meghan wore a see-through skirt in New Zealand – and no one noticed! The royal had another fashion mishap on her royal tour with Prince Harry

Oops! The Duchess of Sussex suffered an unfortunate fashion mishap on her last day of her royal tour in New Zealand, which went completely unnoticed. Meghan wore an elegant Givenchy ensemble for a public walkabout in Rotorua which featured a pleated blue midi skirt and coordinating jumper. She teamed the look with some Manolo Blahnik heels and wore her hair in a tousled bun. All fine, you may think. However, Meghan's skirt was a lot sheerer than she probably realised, resulting in an embarrassing see-through effect. In the photos below, we can clearly see the Duchess' underwear – surely not the look she was going for.

Every woman will sympathise with Meghan's fashion faux pas. It's so easy to do – you get dressed in a badly lit room and don't realise your knickers are on show. Unfortunately for the Duchess, she had quite an audience.

It's the second style mishap for the royal during her tour of Australia and the South Pacific. In Tonga, royal watchers noticed she'd accidentally left the label on her Self-Portrait dress, which could be seen hanging beneath the hemline.

So far, Meghan hasn't employed a full time stylist in her royal entourage, preferring to choose her own outfits and consult her close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, who flew from Canada to travel with Meghan on this tour but returned home a week ago.

Fortunately for Meghan though, she gets it right with her outfit choices far more than she gets it wrong; we're still daydreaming about her stunning royal tour wardrobe. Onwards and upwards Meg!

