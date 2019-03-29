Loved-up Princess Beatrice's latest date night outfit couldn't be more chic The happy couple were out in London

Princess Beatrice has been making plenty of loved-up appearances with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi lately, and looked gorgeous as ever when she was snapped leaving Mayfair private club Annabel’s on Thursday evening. Swanky! The royal went for tried-and-tested date night dressing with her look, with a chic little black dress, matching heels and a tailored velvet blazer – gorgeous, right? Beatrice also opted for a different hairstyle to her usual flowing strawberry blonde waves – pulling her long hair back into a ponytail.

Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous in her LBD

Edoardo looked dapper too, in a smart suit jacket and chinos. We reckon this pair are going to become one of our favourite fashionable royal couples! They even sweetly invited Beatrice’s mum, Sarah, Duchess of York, on their night out with them – since she was also seen arriving at Annabel’s, according to the Express. Aww.

The last time we spotted the happy couple, they were photographed strolling hand-in-hand in New York, with Beatrice looking stylish in her favourite over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots - the smitten pair also made a recent appearance at London’s Portrait gala, looking gorgeous in their formalwear.

At the Portrait Gala earlier in March

They joined the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, David and Victoria Beckham and Jourdan Dunn at the star-studded party, for which Beatrice wore a stunning red velvet Alaïa dress worth £5660. We’re not surprised she went all-out, since the gala marked their first official public appearance together - though they have been pictured together on a number of occasions and are thought to have been dating since September 2018. We reckon it won’t be long before they make another stylish red carpet appearance…

