Princess Eugenie just wore a nautical Whistles dress – and its in the sale! Princess style on a budget

Princess Eugenie has had a very busy few months in the lead up to her wedding – and has had a variety of different events where she has showcased her impeccable style. Yesterday, the bride-to-be was spotted in a car, wearing a Whistles dress which she previously wore to her grandmother's 90th birthday party two years ago. The striking statement design is made in a navy blue, white and red striped print and comes complete with a pretty ruffle hem and tie waist detail. The dress has now been reduced from £160 to a more affordable £95 on the brand’s website and is still available in a selection of sizes. Princess style on the high street!

Eugenie first wore the Whistles dress in 2016

This isn’t the first time that Eugenie has a) worn Whistles and b) recycled one of her favourite frocks. Last week, when she attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, she chose her black and amber shift dress from Whistles that she has worn on numerous occasions.

Eugenie's dress is currently £95 in the Whistles sale

Despite the warm temperatures that day, the fiancée of Jack Broooksbank teamed the number with a pair of black knee-high boots.

The bride-to-be is a big fan of the high street and was spotted in London on Wednesday evening wearing an incredibly on-trend boucle jacket by Zara. The black and white design was made from tweed and set her back £79. She pared her stylish jacket with a loose olive green shirt, black skinny jeans, ankle boots and a black quilted bag with a gold chain.

The royal spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her working wardrobe, and explained: "I wear a dress and boots to work. I've started wearing high heels, which is so grown-up. But they're painful by the end of the day. I look at people wearing heels in movies and I'm like, 'How do they do that?'"