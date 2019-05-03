The Countess of Wessex's latest evening dress is a total stunner Insert heart-eyes emoji here…

The Countess of Wessex has totally wowed us in her latest evening look! Sophie looked beautiful as she attended the Vision Catalyst Fund Reception in New Delhi on Thursday evening, in her role as Vice Patron of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Trust. Her stunning pink midi dress featured a Chanel-like frayed hem, a flared A-line skirt and a fitted bodice – a silhouette the royal loves to wear, and who can blame her? She accessorised with her favourite gold Tiffany & Co bangle, simple wedge heels and with her hair in a sleek half-up style.

Pretty in pink!

The Countess has been wowing royal fans with her tour wardrobe, packing plenty of colourful looks into her trip - which has seen her visit Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi to hear about the impact of programmes that have been launched by the Queen’s Young Leaders.

Duchess Camilla's pastel tweed coat is SO perfect for spring

Loading the player...

WATCH Sophie's style file

On Friday, she continued the royal polka-dot trend, when she stepped out for her final day of engagements in a gorgeous puff-sleeved midi dress in navy and white. She accessorised her outfit with a gold-studded clutch bag and chic espadrilles, and pulled her hair back into a laidback ponytail. The cotton dress is from one of Sophie's new favourite labels, ARossGirl, and sells for $370 online.

Wearing polka dots for Friday's engagements

During Thursday night's event, which celebrated the Trust's efforts to improve eye health in India, the Countess gave an emotional speech – even touching on her premature birth story with daughter Lady Louise. After a screening of film Life With Sight, she told the audience: "This is the third time I have seen this film… and each time I see it it makes me cry. My daughter, Louise, was born prematurely and so every time I see anything to do with premature babies it takes me back to those early days, the shock of her early arrival, and then the realisation that she had a sight issue, which we would have to manage."

The Countess of Wessex and her groovy 70s style shoes will blow your mind

Friday marks the end of Sophie's five day visit – no doubt it was a solo tour to remember!