Queen Letizia just twinned with this fellow royal in exactly the same dress And who wouldn't? It's beautiful!

Queen Letizia of Spain stood out from the crowd in a gorgeous printed silk midi dress on Monday – but did you notice another beloved royal has also worn it before? The frock in question is Sandro's 'All-Over Print Dress', which has since sold out (sob), as Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden also wore the very same dress almost exactly a month earlier - in April 2019. A royal coincidence, or the sincerest form of flattery? We'll never know, but we think you'll agree both royal ladies look beautiful in the floral frock.

Letizia and Victoria in their matching Sandro dresses! Victoria also wore the dress during a visit to Beirut in October 2018

Both women added a chic belt to cinch in the waist of the dress, with Letizia choosing a slim white leather version and Victoria opting for a more statement look, with black patent leather. For Monday's visit to the 'Proyectos Sociales De Banco Santander', the Spanish Queen left her shoulder-length hair loose and sleek, and accessorised with navy heels and a clutch bag by Magrit. For her own version of the look, Princess Victoria slicked her hair back into a bun and wore black heels. Both gorgeous, right?

Queen Letizia clearly loves cool-girl brand Sandro – another of her favourite dresses is her green scarf-print number, which she has worn for countless engagements. Again, it's no longer available, but there a number of similarly-patterned dresses on the high street currently, including Warehouse's version at £49.

Go for a green scarf print like Queen Letizia in Warehouse's 'Scarf Print Midi Shirt Dress', £49

Victoria and Letizia aren't the only royal fashion twins this week, either, since the Duchess of Cambridge also stepped out wearing the exact same dress as the Duchess of Kent on Monday. Kate's Erdem gown was first worn by the 86-year-old at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, and Princess Eugenie also owns a similar version in the same floral print. These ladies should stage a royal fashion swap!

