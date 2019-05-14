Queen Letizia steps out in incredible monochrome dress for anniversary in Madrid She is the epitome of elegance

Queen Letizia has a very recognisable style - it's always put together, always flattering and always elegant. She somehow manages to find cuts that fit her perfectly and is a pro at championing high street and high end designers. Her latest outfit is no exception. Stepping out to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Civil Guard, which is the national police force, the mum-of-two opted for a stunning monochrome pencil dress.

Fitted and knee-length, the dress was predominantly white but the design featured carefully placed thick black lines to give structure to the dress. Never one to skimp on amazing accessories, she styled the look with nude pointed stilettos and a matching nude oversized envelope clutch. She wore beautifully sparkly leaf-shaped diamond earrings and a graphic oversized rectangle ring with a cut-out middle.

READ MORE: The most beautiful royal plaits: Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia, Princess Beatrice and more

Opting for her go-to beauty look, the 46-year-old wore her lob (that's long bob) blow dried down. Her skin was predictably flawless with a little foundation and highlighter, her eyes were smoked by a beautiful bronze shadow and her natural lip colour was enhanced by a swipe of rose gloss lipstick.

READ MORE: Queen Letizia of Spain's incredible shoe collection – from snakeskin stilettos to Manolo slingbacks

One half of a dapper pair, King Felipe VI complimented his Queen perfectly.

READ MORE: Is this the ultimate royal fashion staple? Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more in chic pussy bow blouses

Dressed in his medals, he looked handsome in his traditional suit complete with a sash, belt, hat and white gloves. He could be seen saluting the police force as the sun beat down on them in Madrid. The Civil Guard was founded in 1844 and today the police officers are responsible for rural areas and highways in the country.

