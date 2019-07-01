Kate Middleton is PERFECT in printed Sandro dress at Hampton Court - £8 earrings Blooming gorgeous!

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Monday as she appeared at the famous Hampton Court Flower Show, where her garden has just gone on display. The wife of Prince William looked in great spirits, wearing a bottle green midi dress by Sandro which was emblazoned with a funky polka-dot print. And it's currnetly on sale in Harrods for £182.00! Keeping the look summery, she added high heel wedge shoes. The royal wore her hair loose and full and her makeup was as fresh and as polished as ever. She also added a pair of earrings by Accessorize, which cost her just £8. Thrifty!

Kate wore a lovely dress from Sandro

Mother-of-three Kate first unveiled her garden at the Chelsea Flower Show last month. Known as the RHS Back To Nature Garden, Kate co-designed the display with award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White, and it features a stream, a fun tree house, a swing seat and a campfire, as well as a rustic den similar to one used by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the grounds of Anmer Hall.

£182, Sandro

In the official pictures of the Duchess enjoying the garden with her family, Kate wore a gorgeous yellow £89 & Other Stories dress which had flowers emblazoned all over it.

£8.00, Accessorize

The 37-year-old added Castañer wedges and bargain Accessorize earrings, which set her back just £8! Predictably, the dress sold out as soon as the royal stepped out in it. In fact, savvy eBay sellers quickly purchased the frock and popped it on the online marketplace - and one listing featured the dress for over £400. Yikes!

Kate completed her outfit with Accessorize earrings

When the royal opened the garden to the public, she decided to dress down, sporting a crisp white shirt by M.i.h Jeans, camel toned cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti, a brown belt and Superga trainers as well as Monica Vinader earrings and a watch by Cartier. The glam royal wore her glossy hair in a sleek style, perfected with one of her famous blows dries.

