Wimbledon whites! Duchess Meghan stuns in statement skirt for tennis date with Kate and Pippa Meghan and Kate team up!

The Duchess of Sussex returned to Wimbledon on Saturday and wow, how incredible did she look? The new mum dazzled onlookers with her brand new outfit - which consisted of a crisp white shirt and statement pleated midi skirt, teamed with an ultra-sleek long ponytail. Beautiful! New mum Meghan joined sister-in-law Kate, who was wearing a gorgeous green Dolce & Gabbana dress, first worn during her tour of Canada in 2016. The stylish Duchesses were also joined by Kate's sister, Pippa - the trio sat together as they cheered on Simona Halep and Serena Williams.

Meghan arrived at Wimbledon looking in beautiful in her white outfit

Perhaps going to the tennis finals is a tradition for Meghan and Kate? After all, this is the second time they have united to attend the Ladies' Singles Final. Last year, the two royals headed out to watch Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams. Meghan dressed for the occasion in a Ralph Lauren collection shirt and high-waisted cream trousers, while accessorising the look with an Altuzarra bag, while Kate wore a classic white dress by Jenny Peckham and carried a small Dolce and Gabbana handbag.

This is also the second time this week that Meghan and Kate have teamed up. The pair headed to King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday, which took place at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, Surrey. The wife of Prince Harry dressed for the weather, wearing a khaki shirt dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez. She added a very swish pair of aviator sunglasses by Stella McCartney and wore her glossy hair in a sleek and straight style as she enjoyed the sunshine. The Duchess of Cambridge was also spotted at the event, wearing a beautiful pink patterned dress by L.K.Bennett with a red Mulberry bag that she wore cross body.

Kate, Meghan and Pippa sat together in the royal box

The last time the former Suits star went to the polo was in July last year. The mother-of-one watched her then new husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup, wearing a stunning navy dress by Carolina Herrera which she paired with some gorgeous nude shoes by Aquazzura.

