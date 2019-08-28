We've found the best royal dupe of Kate Middleton's favourite pink Disney-esque evening dress Uncanny...

We all know that the Duchess of Cambridge is one stylish lady, and she's super skilled when it comes to red carpet glam. We've lost count of how many stunning occasionwear frocks Kate has stepped out in, but we have a fair few favourites at the top of our list. In February 2019, the mother-of-three headed to a mental health charity dinner at the V&A Museum in London, and she dazzled in the most stunning blush pink, taffeta dress that had a lovely ombre finish - very Disney-esque! The off-the-shoulder gown came with a striking contasting belt and the 37-year-old added sparkly silver shoes and a velvet Prada clutch bag. Kate teamed her ballroom-ready dress with silver Oscar de la Renta court shoes and the Kiki McDonough earrings she wore to her sister's wedding.

Kate looked stunning in her ballgown at the V&A Museum

If you fancy copying Kate's fabulous look - but don't have the money for Gucci threads - you are in for a treat! Chi Chi London has produced an incredible dress and we think you'll agree, it looks very similar to Kate's frock. Costing just £80, it boasts the same V-neck design, the same blush pink contrasting tones and even has a lovely full length skirt. What are you waiting for? This would be perfect for an upcoming wedding or a special birthday.

GET THE LOOK! £80, Chi Chi London @ John Lewis

Speaking of royal lookalikes, if you are a fan of Kate's iconic engagement ring - Marks & Spencer has the answer. One of the most iconic rings ever, the design is the stuff proposal dreams are made of. Priced at £19.50, the cocktail ring looks just like Kate's, but of course, it costs a helluva lot less.

Winning! Kate's ring has a 12-carat oval blue sapphire, cut into facets, and is surrounded by fourteen solitaire diamonds and the setting is made from 18K white gold. The ring was slightly too big for Kate so the Crown Jeweller, G. Collins and Sons, were asked to resize it from size I to H. They did this by placing small platinum beads inside the ring’s band.

