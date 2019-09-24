Magnificent in maroon! Queen Maxima steps out in leather for an official engagement The Netherlands monarch wore several shades of berry.

If you're not sure how to mix and match colours and prints, take inspiration from Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and wear one colour from head-to-toe. The mother-of-three has given us some serious fashion envy wearing an all maroon outfit to the NLGroeit meeting in Apeldoorn.

She oozed elegance in a pair of leather culottes, which she teamed with a white-spotted, pussy-bow blouse from Zara and matching heels. Although she is known for her bold accessories, such as the statement floral hat she wore to Royal Ascot earlier this year, Maxima opted for more subtle accessories for the event. She chose a simple clutch bag and some tassel drop earrings, which she previously wore to mark the 75th anniversary of Zeeland liberation from the Nazis.

Showing us exactly how to nail work chic, the 48-year-old kept her blonde locks loose and her make-up simple, sporting a soft smokey eye with lashings of mascara, and lipstick and nails in a similar red wine hue.

The Netherlands monarch, who is a member of the Dutch Committee for Entrepreneurship, looked every bit the businesswoman in her one-colour outfit as she walked into the Nlgroeit event at Centraal Beheer in Apeldoorn. Held on 19 September, the 'Gelderland Groeit' regional event aimed to help small and medium-sized enterprises grow their business, and Maxima participated in the round table discussions alongside the King's Commissioner and the Mayor of Apeldoorn.

The autumnal berry colour is a royal favourite, with the likes of Duchesses Kate and Meghan and Maxima herself choosing similar hues in the past. Maxima stepped out in an all-berry ensemble for a 'cultural diversity at the top' meeting at Social Economic Council in January and wore a similar monochrome look earlier this month during Prinsjesdag, the opening of the parliamentary year.

