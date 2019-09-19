The Countess of Wessex made her summer floral dress work for the autumn Prince Edward's wife looks blooming lovely

The Countess of Wessex is currently in Kenya, where she has had a variety of engagements. On Thursday, the wife of Prince Edward attended the Commonwealth Women's Affairs Ministers Meeting where she gave an incredible speech. We loved her blooming lovely outfit - a stunning white dress that was emblazoned with flowers. The royal decided to keep it simple and add a pair of nude high heels and delicate pearl drop earrings. Beauty wise, the blonde wore her trademark hair up in a chic chignon and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features. After her speech, the mother-of-two headed to the RefuSHE Girls Empowerment Program where she met with refugee girls from Rwanda, and she added a funky green scarf.

Sophie looked fabulous in her floral frock

We last saw the Countess at the start of September, when she headed to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, where she cheered on Zara Tindall, alongside her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. Sophie's spectator attire was top-notch; she wore a navy blue top, matching blazer, lots of glam jewellery and a seriously striped skirt, in a burgundy and pink colourway, by high end brand Gabriela Hearst - the same designer loved by fellow royal the Duchess of Sussex. Sadly, the skirt is a past-season buy, and cost the royal a whooping £850.

The royal added mixed prints, adding a scarf

Sophie, 54, has always been a total fashionista. In 2018, she even hosted an event at Buckingham Palace, which celebrated 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project.

MORE: Victoria Beckham just brought back the Countess of Wessex's favourite dress

Mingling amongst designers and trendy celebrities such as Felicity Hayward, Alexander McQueen boss Emmanuel Gintzburger, Phoebe English, Giles Deacon and Christopher Kane, the mother-of-two even commented on her own personal style."I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time," she mused.

READ: The Countess of Wessex just wore a very funky trilby to church with the Queen