Lady Kitty Spencer rocks a rainbow Roland Mouret dress at the Melbourne Cup

Lady Kitty Spencer looked incredible at the Melbourne Cup in Australia on Tuesday, wearing a dazzling dress that made our eyes pop out! The beautiful Roland Mouret number was made up of bright pastel tones, in a striking, striped style. We especially loved the close-fitting shape and statement, trumpet sleeves. The niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales added a bold black fascinator by Stephen Jones and huge diamond earrings. With her famous blonde hair styling a fabulous, straight style and immaculate makeup, the model looked stunning. Speaking at the event, the 28-year-old said: "I love the English traditions with their hats and millinery but I love looking around and seeing all these bursts of colours and everyone having such a great time, it's a great energy."

Kitty wowed in her Roland Mouret at the Melbourne Cup

Roland Mouret is a designer loved by the royal family; particularly the Duchess of Sussex. The French-born, London-based fashion mogul has worked with Meghan over the years and she even featured him on her Instagram account back in the day. The glam pair have also been spotted having lunch together in the past.

The Duchess of Sussex loves Roland Mouret - she last wore a dress by the designer in 2018

At one point, Roland was even rumoured to be the one to design her wedding dress. The designer is most famous for the Galaxy dress, which skyrocketed in sales after it was launched in 2005 - worn by the likes of Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian-West. The body-conscious design is still popular today and has been praised for giving women the ultimate curves.

You can still buy the Galaxy Dress today, £1,595, Roland Mouret

Roland has spoken very fondly of the Prince Harry's wife, and has said she likes "what she likes".

He told the New York Post: "Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her."

