Lady Kitty Spencer just wore TWO princess dresses in VERY regal colours The model has never looked more glam

Lady Kitty Spencer is no stranger to high-octane fashion shoots - after all, she regularly models for both Bulgari and Dolce & Gabbana. But the niece of the late Princess Diana took her style to a new level in her latest photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar UK, rocking not one, but two ball gown dresses in the regal tones of red and green which took our breath away. In the stunning shots, which look to have taken place in London, the blonde beauty can be seen smiling and twirling in a tomato red belted number by Maria Lucia Hohan. The £630 design had puffed-sleeves and was made with layers of tulle, a detachable silk slip as well as a flattering V-neckline and elbow-length cuffs. Fancy!

Kitty looked stunning in the shots for Harper's Bazaar

In the second snap, the 28-year-old is going for green, sporting a mint green Alessandra Rich gown which featured crystal-embellished buttons and a tea-length hem. Very Audrey Hepburn, right?

£630, Maria Lucia Hohan

During the fabulous interview, the cousin of Prince William and Harry spoke intently about social media and all the perils that come with it. "Sometimes, I realise that I haven’t posted anything for a week or two and my numbers have dropped. I often hear people saying, 'You should post images in threes so that they make rows when people look at your overall account' or, 'For x amount of modelling pictures, there needs to be one of you exercising and one of you cooking and one image of nature'. It's crazy. I'm not living my life like that - never have, never will! I post what I want, when I want."

Kitty's other dress was by Alessandra Rich

She added: "Social media represents a grey area between fantasy and reality. Many professional influencers and people with large social media followings have plenty of ‘back up content’ that they will post on days when they are doing nothing."

"They are fully prepared for the inevitable 'off day' - whether that’s a bad hair day, or a day off between projects that consists of time with family, or a Netflix binge in pyjamas with no make-up on."

Kitty at Milan fashion week

She added: "This means that they prioritise having fresh and constant glossy content and it looks as though every day is as glamorous as the next, which can be misleading and disheartening to women who believe it’s all happening in real time, " she refreshingly explained.

