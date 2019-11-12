Kate Middleton WOWS in a grey check blazer and Joseph burgundy trousers at London theatre The Duchess joins Prince William in London

On Tuesday bright and early, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event at the Troubadour White City Theatre. The royal couple looked in great spirits as they arrived and Kate looked as stylish as ever, wearing a simple white top, a grey check blazer by Smythe and a pair of burgundy cropped trousers from Joseph, as well as black block heel shoes. Her famous brunette locks were styled in one of her famous bouncy blowdries and her makeup was on point - she had a natural base, brown eyeshadow and a nude lip colour. The event’s aim is to bring together people from across the UK who volunteer around the clock with Shout to support people in crisis. As volunteers access their shifts from computers in their own homes, this event will be an excellent opportunity for this virtual community to meet and see the scale of the national network they have joined.

Kate looked incredible in her jacket and trousers combo

Shout is a 24/7 text support service which was researched and developed by The Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together Campaign, with a £3million investment.

It was launched by Kate and William as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2019. The service is powered by Crisis Text Line. Since the service went live, Shout 85258 Crisis Volunteers have had 145,000 conversations via text with people in crisis, exchanging 6 million messages.

Kate's been out and about a lot lately. She looked beautiful on Saturday evening as she headed to the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance wearing an elegant dark blue midi dress with a fitted waistband.

The Duchess wore her trademark glossy brown hair in loose waves and channelled this season's must-have accessory trend with a £17.99 padded rhinestone headband from high street favourite Zara.

