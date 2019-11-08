Kate Middleton’s royal blue frock is mighty like this £35 Marks & Spencer dress Get the Emilia Wickstead look for less...

One of the many things we love about the Duchess of Cambridge is her sense of style. From her favourite nude high heels to her fabulous collection of headbands, Prince William's wife always nails it. On Thursday, the brunette royal headed to the launch of the National Emergencies Trust (NET), which is an independent charity that will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK. Kate dressed for the occasion, wearing a belted royal blue dress by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead. The fit and flare design fell to her knees and had a waist-defining, built-in section and long sleeves. A past-season buy, she also has the same design in green and pastel pink. Well, you know what they say; if something suits you; buy it in every colour! The mother-of-three added patent black heels and competed the look with a matching black clutch and a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings that match her iconic engagement ring.

Kate looked amazing in her Emilia Wickstead dress

Kate's dress is sadly a past season buy. Emilia Wickstead designs often cost around £1000 a pop, so they're definitely a wardrobe investment. However, if you want to get Kate’s look for less, head to Marks & Spencer ASAP - they have a hugely similar design for just £35. It’s cut in the same shape, has long sleeves and even boasts the striking waist detail. Result!

SHOP: £35, Marks & Spencer

Here at HELLO! we love checking out what Kate, 37, is wearing, and lucky enough, she will be appearing at lots of engagements throughout November, where we know she will be rocking plenty of fashion steals.

As well as attending the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on 9 November alongside the Queen, William and Kate will be glamming up for a fun-filled night out at the Royal Variety Performance on 18 November. Exciting!

