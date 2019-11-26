Some of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion buys are up to 50% off right now Shop quickly to get the royal look!

While the majority of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s royal wardrobes are made up of designer or bespoke pieces, the duchesses also love championing high street and little-known brands, giving us the opportunity to get their look too. And this week, thanks to the Black Friday sales, you can save up to 50 percent on some of their most-worn items, including clothes, shoes and jewellery.

From Kate Middleton’s must-have LK.Bennett shoes to Meghan Markle’s Missoma ring, add these to your basket ready for this week’s discounts to roll in…

Missoma

Meghan Markle has been pictured wearing Missoma, the jewellery brand known for their gold layering pieces. We’ll be taking a leaf out of her book and investing in some intricate, timeless pieces.

L-R: Square coin signet ring, £62.75, Malachite gold necklace, £62.75, Chain bracelet set, £93.50

SHOP MISSOMA HERE

Whistles

Kate Middleton has worn Whistles on multiple occasions, and the sleek, tailored brand with a stylish edge perfectly suits her fashion aesthetic. Luckily, you can shop up to 30 percent off the brand right now to get her look.

L-R: Bucket bag, £122.50, Pink tiered dress, £139.30, Lace-up boots, £157.50

SHOP WHISTLES NOW

Veja

Meghan Markle first wore her Veja trainers during the royal tour of Australia last year, and online sales immediately rocketed by 115 percent. The sustainable brand isn’t the cheapest, so we’ll be keeping an eye on Net-a-Porter’s sale in the hope of some Black Friday discount.

L-R: Rubber trimmed sneakers, £90, Leather sneakers, £115

SHOP VEJA NOW

Marks & Spencer

Both duchesses love good old M&S, and Meghan even collaborated with the brand on her Smart Works collection earlier this year. They won’t be taking part in Black Friday for 2019, but there’s a good chance some buys will still be discounted. Here’s what we’ll be keeping an eye out for:

L-R: Checked overcoat, £69, Cashmere jumper, £89, Floral midi dress, £45

SHOP M&S NOW

Superga

Kate loves to dress down when she can, and her casual looks usually include a pair of classic white Superga trainers. Luckily for us, Amazon have the classic styles on offer - down to £35 from £50.

Superga classic trainers, £35, Amazon

BUY NOW

Monica Vinader

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Siren earrings have been reduced by an impressive 30% in the Black Friday sales, taking them down to £80. There’s also a great selection of other fine jewellery buys we won’t be able to resist…

L-R: Siren earrings, £80.50, Fiji necklace, £192.50, Riva ring, £175

BUY NOW

Aspinal of London

Kate regularly carries Aspinal clutches, and the brand has a seriously impressive Black Friday offer; 30 percent off selected styles, and 20 percent off the rest of the collection.

L-R: Lansdowne bag, £416, Equestrian hobo, £346, Portobello bag, £276.50

SHOP ASPINAL NOW

Strathberry

Meghan Markle put handbag brand Strathberry on the map when she wore on of their styles during an early royal engagement. Shop now for up to 50 percent off.

L-R: Stylist bag, £227.50, Midi tote, £381.50, East/West, £297.50

BUY NOW

L.K.Bennett

Of all the brands she’s worn during public engagements, L.K.Bennett is probably up there with Kate’s most-purchased. Shop now with the code ‘BLACK25’ for 25 percent off everything - even those nude court shoes.

L-R: Red sequin dress, £412.50, Pointed courts, £140.50, Syble coat, £412.50

SHOP L.K.BENNETT NOW

& Other Stories

Both duchesses love high street brand & Other Stories - Kate wore a stunning floral dress at the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year, while Meghan wore a silk shirt during a visit in Sussex. The brand hasn’t dropped their Black Friday offers yet, but we’re expecting discounts later in the week, and you’ll want to be quick - it’s unusual for them to offer money off their collections.

L-R: Midi dress, £95, Headband, £17, Coat, £175

SHOP & OTHER STORIES NOW

H&M

Meghan Markle wore a H&M Mama dress when she was pregnant, and caused it to sell out within hours. Of course. The high street favourite is likely to offer savings later in the week. Here’s what we’ll be buying…

L-R: Tie-belt dress, £29.99, Pleated skirt, £34.99, Knitted dress, £29.99

SHOP H&M NOW

Hobbs

Kate is a fan of this British brand, and they’re currently offering 25 percent off everything on site.

L-R: Knitted dress, £111.75, Wool coat, £224.75, Norah dress, £126.75

SHOP HOBBS NOW

Aquazzura

Meghan Markle's ultimate fashion go-to is her Aquazzura court shoes. The duchess has them in a variety of colours, but we've got our eye on the black version. Fingers crossed for a discount this Black Friday!

Suede pumps, £490, Aquazzura

SHOP NET-A-PORTER NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.