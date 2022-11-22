Loved Meghan Markle's leather jacket? This AllSaints one is so similar and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s nothing like a classic leather biker jacket - just ask Meghan Markle, who has included the timeless fashion must-have in her wardrobe for years.

RELATED: 8 times Meghan Markle wore the best winter coats

And if you’re looking for a leather jacket just like the Duchess of Sussex’s for yourself, you’re in luck - none other than AllSaints has 30% off site-wide for Black Friday including their iconic leather jackets, one of which is uncannily similar to Meghan's.

Meghan Markle has long been a big fan of classic leather biker jackets

The Duchess's original look is a genuine leather jacket from one of her favourite go-to brands, Club Monaco, while the AllSaints jacket, which also has classic zip pockets and buckle belt details, is very similar at a more affordable price point.

MORE: Meghan Markle just wore the most figure-flattering trousers

Balfern leather biker jacket, £223 (WAS £319), AllSaints

The Balfern is one of AllSaints most popular styles. Made from buttery soft leather it features gold-tone metal hardware, zip pockets and a classic waist belt.

We think it's going to sell out quickly while it's on sale, so don't wait around! From floral midi dresses to cult leather pieces the premium high street store has so many amazing sale items. Run, don't walk!

KEEP SHOPPING: The Black Friday 2022 fashion deals you need to know about

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.