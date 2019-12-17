Queen Letizia just proved that pretty pastels are still completely on-trend this time of year by ditching the dark wintery colours for a pretty pink outfit. As she attended the opening of a new exhibition at the Royal Palace in Madrid, she lit up the room in a white blouse layered underneath a suit, which consisted of a Boss blazer in a gorgeous millennial pink colour with tortoiseshell buttons and matching tailored trousers. And we are obsessed with her dusty pink chunky patent heels. With this wonderfully summery attire, it's easy to forget we're heading into the depths of winter!

If you're not a fan of the glitter and sparkles of the festive season and would prefer to invest in a timeless chic suit like the Spanish royal, then Pretty Little Thing has got you covered. It is selling an oversized pink blazer in sizes 4-16 for £20, which would be perfect paired with matching trousers like Letizia, or dressed down with a pair of jeans.

The mother-of-two, 47, visited an exhibition which translates as 'The other Court. Women of the House of Austria in the Royal Monasteries of the Barefoot and the Incarnation.' It exhibits the way in which palace and religious life are united and Spain's close ties with the Austrian Empire in the 16th and 17th centuries. With her hair blowdried under in a glossy straight style and her usual beauty look of contoured cheekbones, long dark eyelashes and nude lips, she was the epitome of effortless elegance.

Letizia is no stranger to summery colours, with several of her pastel-coloured outfits throughout the year causing us to run to the shops. Most recently, we were lusting after her wardrobe during her and husband King Felipe's state visit to Cuba. In November, we saw her in a pale green silk midi dress by Nina Ricci which featured a high neck and white shell detailing, but it was the pink frock she changed into for the evening reception that stole the show. For her third appearance of the day, she wore a midi dress by Maje that was the same shade of pretty pink she wore to the art exhibition on Tuesday. The strappy slip had a semi-sheer top layer that gave it the appearance of a racy shirt dress, similar to the style the Duchess of Sussex made hugely popular this year.

