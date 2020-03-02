Remember when the Duchess of Cambridge sent everyone rushing to New Look to buy her bargain nude shoes? Well, we're in luck, as they're finally back in stock at the high-street retailer. Kate first wore the comfy mid-heels during her royal visit to Pakistan in October 2019, causing a mass sellout in the subtle pastel colour. The 'Pale Pink Suedette Low Heel Court Shoes' are back online at £23.99, though with a current promotion, they are reduced even further to £17.99!

Kate's New Look heels sold out soon after she wore them

Kate wore the high-street heels during a visit to a school in central Islamabad, with a traditional kurta - a beautiful loose collarless shirt worn in many regions of South Asia - which she teamed with matching trousers, and a scarf, all created by local designer Maheen Khan. We hope we'll see her wearing the practical shoes again come summer.

And though she also loves her Jimmy Choos and Gianvito Rossi pumps, Kate is pretty partial to other high-street shoe buys, too. She memorably wore a pair of Aldo heels to the Wimbledon men's finals in 2019, teaming the £60 shoes with her beautiful blue Emilia Wickstead dress. Those are still available to purchase, too, with some styles and colours reduced in the brand's sale.

Pale Pink Suedette Low Heel Court Shoes, £23.99, New Look

Of course, everyone knows that Kate has long been a fan of the nude shoe – for many years her utmost favourite pair were from L.K.Bennett. The 'Sledge' high heel pumps still retail at £195 and Kate wore them on numerous occasions from 2011-2014 - though these days, she tends to prefer a modern pointed toe rather than the classic round look of her earlier royal days.

Kate's 'Nicholes' heels, £60, ALDO

Other high-street pieces that the Duchess has recently added to her wardrobe include her sell-out Marks & Spencer trainers, a gorgeous Sézane blouse and various pieces from Zara - more please, Kate!

