The Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal fans back in May 2018 by swapping her sparkling diamond earrings for a pretty Accessorize pair during a visit to her RHS Back to Nature garden. The public loved the design so much that they sold out almost immediately, but the brand has been restocking them regularly so we can still replicate the Duchess' style. So good news, they're available to buy again!

Petal earrings, £8, Accessorize

There's no denying Kate knows how to accessorise to perfection, with some beautiful items in her jewellery box including the green and gold Monica Vinader ‘Siren’ earrings and pearl earring drops from Annoushka. As well as her impressive collection of gold and silver jewellery - not to mention the selection of tiaras and pieces she has borrowed from Prince William's grandmother, the Queen - she also steps out in high street accessories from time to time. Her pink Accessorize earrings are among our favourite high street steals, but if the past is anything to go by, they won't stay in stock for long.

The pretty pink gems are shaped into a delicate petal shape and come in at a bargain price of just £8. In May, mother-of-three Kate paired them with not one but two maxi dresses, one of which followed a yellow and red floral colour scheme while the other had a green and purple geometric print. That just goes to show the soft pink hue of the earrings makes them suitable to add to any colourful outfit!

Kate is a huge lover of the outdoors and has been known to jazz up her outfits with delicate accessories in the past. During a recent visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards in Northern Ireland, she dressed in a smart-casual ensemble that consisted of a pale blue roll-neck jumper from Marks & Spencer under her Barbour jacket, with black skinny jeans and her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots. For the finishing touches, she added a new pair of Catherine Zoraida earrings in a gold leaf design that cost £165.

