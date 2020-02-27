Kate Middleton had crown motif buttons removed from her Eponine theatre dress The Duchess often has her outfits altered

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a night out at the theatre with husband Prince William on Tuesday, looking beautiful as ever in a new dress from London brand Eponine - but did you notice she had made a slight change to the original design? The bouclé tweed dress is listed on the designer's website featuring black buttons with a small silver crown on each of them, but Kate chose to replace them with bejewelled studs instead. The change was spotted by eagle-eyed royal blogger Kate's Closet, who noted the difference online.

Kate wore a beautiful Eponine dress to the theatre on Tuesday

The Duchess often makes alterations to her clothes, including most recently at the BAFTA awards, when she rewore an Alexander McQueen gown from her royal visit to Malaysia in 2012. She had the sleeves tailored, and added a shoulder pad to add more structure to the silhouette. Kate has also had the designer's skull embellishments removed from some of her other pieces in the past.

She chose to change the buttons on the tweed dress

The royal relied on some of her favourite accessories to complete her sparkly evening look for the charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen, wearing her crystal Jimmy Choo 'Romy' pumps and the matching clutch bag. She also sweetly wore a pair of diamond chandelier earrings that have been loaned to her by The Queen - which are among her favourites, and often worn for evening engagements.

Altering her Alexander McQueen gown for the BAFTAs

Kate was out once again the following day, changing into her favourite high street pieces for an event with SportsAid at the London Stadium. Unsurprisingly, her new Marks & Spencer trainers almost sold out immediately, with just one size left in stock on the brand's website! She also wore a pair of Zara culottes and a Mango fine-knit sweater, both of which are also unavailable online. Here's hoping for more high street recommendations from Kate's closet…

