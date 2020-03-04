Kate Middleton recycles gorgeous cream Reiss coat during Ireland royal tour

For day two of the royal tour of Ireland, the Duchess of Cambridge continued to delight fans in a beautiful cream ensemble. Pictures of her arriving at youth mental health charity Jigsaw in Temple Bar with her husband Prince William revealed the stylish royal opted for a chic Reiss coat with a flattering midi length and statement black buttons. Considering we are still technically in the cold, winter months, we don't blame Kate for wrapping up warm in the cosy 'Olivia' coat, which she has owned since before she joined the royal family. One such occasion was back in 2007 for Peter Phillips' birthday, and it looks just as pretty thirteen years later paired with black jeans, a polka-dot blouse and heeled boots.

Kate wore a beautiful monochrome outfit including her cream Reiss coat

During their visit, they met young people supported by the charity before travelling to Savannah House in County Kildare, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern. Showing no signs of fatigue during her packed schedule of royal engagements, the mother-of-two looked fresh-faced with glowing skin and subtle brown eyeliner. Kate is renowned for her big, bouncy blow dries that she rocks on almost every outing, whether it's for a wedding like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's in 2018 or to drop her children off for their first day at school. However, we are also huge fans when she switches up her hairstyle, and that's exactly what she did on Wednesday with her glossy brown hair in a straight style.

Kate was pictured in the coat back in 2007

She also opted for a different look on Tuesday with the help of a simple hair accessory. As she touched down in Ireland for her first-ever official visit, the Duchess paid tribute to the Emerald Isle with her head-to-toe green outfit. She wore a pale green Alessandra Rich printed midi dress underneath a double-breasted dark green coat by British designer Catherine Walker and accessorised with a matching clutch bag from L.K.Bennett. But did you notice her chunky velvet headband? Pulling her curly hair away from her face, she showed off a beautiful new pair of sparkly diamond earrings from Asprey, which are worth an incredible £17,300. Who knew the gorgeous hair accessory could give the appearance of an entirely new hairstyle?

Since she joined the royal family, Kate has cemented her position as a fashion icon. And one of the things we love most is seeing her carefully curated wardrobe during royal tours, which often include a subtle nod to the country she's visiting. The 38-year-old has previously worn Canada's maple leaf on a Lock & Co hat during her tour in 2016 and opted for traditional clothing for her trip to Pakistan last year. We can't wait to see else she has packed in her suitcase for the royal tour in Ireland!

