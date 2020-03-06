The Duchess of Sussex carried out an under-the-radar engagement on Friday, before heading to the Endeavour Fund Awards with husband Prince Harry! Meghan visited the National Theatre to view the Immersive Storytelling Studio, as part of her work as patron of the organisation – and wore another gorgeous outfit, of course. The royal chose a top from high street favourite Topshop and a matching pencil skirt, teamed with a top-handle black handbag. She styled her long hair in her favourite tousled waves, too.



Pictures from Meghan's engagement were shared on @sussexroyal

No doubt fans will be rushing to buy Meghan's bargain top, which is quickly selling out online. The 'Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse' costs just £29 and is also available in black, blue and a pale pink. We love the button detail and those on-trend sheer blouson sleeves!

Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse, £29, Topshop

It seems that Meghan has a packed schedule ahead of her during her time in London – she made a stunning return to the UK on Thursday evening, kicking off one of her last public engagements wearing a beautiful blue pencil dress by Victoria Beckham. She teamed the look with a Stella McCartney clutch bag and a pair of her favourite Manolo Blahnik heels, and smiled happily for the cameras as she arrived at Endeavour Fund Awards alongside Harry.



WATCH: Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund Awards

In fact, Meghan once said she would never wear Victoria Beckham designs, but since becoming a member of the royal family she has changed her mind - and we couldn't be happier! The Sussexes may be stepping back from royal duties on 31 March, but we're excited to see more of Meghan's working wardrobe, as they carve out their future roles.

