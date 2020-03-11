Crown Princess Victoria has proven that the colourful power suit continues to be a big trend in 2020, and we can't think of a better time to jump on board. From the lilac trouser suit Victoria Beckham donned from her own collection to the bright red co-ord Vogue Williams wore to London Fashion Week, celebrities and royals alike have shown suits work for just about any occasion.

Crown Princess Victoria looked beautiful in blue

Victoria is the most recent royal to rock the trend, stepping out in a powder blue ensemble for a packed day of engagements in Sweden. The royal and her husband Prince Daniel began the day at metal industry supplier Isolamin in Overkalix, followed by a visit to a retirement home, pre-school, digital health centre and restaurant, which are all in one building in Alvstranden. The pair then went on to Rautila's country store in Juoksengi for the final stop.

So how do you dress for so many occasions all in one day? Just look to Victoria for inspiration. She wore a belted blue blazer and matching straight trousers, pairing the co-ord with a complimenting turquoise blouse. The top - which was covered with metallic green and silver spots - had a statement bow around the neck which was visible poking out of her blazer. To finish off her look, the Swedish royal added brown leather accessories including tan boots and a matching bag. With her dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun, her hoop earrings and long white and green necklace were on full display. Gorgeous!

The Swedish royal added a white necklace and gold hoop earrings

If you're looking for the perfect spring outfit that isn't the typical flower-print design, the pastel hues are a great way to add some colour to your wardrobe. As Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly famously quipped in The Devil Wears Prada: "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking."

Michelle Keegan also stepped out in a very similar look while attended a screening of Our Girl on Monday. The actress - who is married to Mark Wright - wore a blue checked suit by Carmen March teamed with a pearl handle handbag by ThreeSixFive and white heels from high-street brand ALDO.

