Zara Tindall looked beautiful as she attended day two of the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday wearing a statement houndstooth coat and silk dress, complete with burgundy accessories. Photos of the blonde beauty arriving at the famous racecourse showed her looking fresh-faced and ready for the day ahead - and we'd be smiling too if we had that jacket at our disposal!

WATCH: Zara Tindall's amazing outfits at the races

The royal is clearly a fan of British couture house Laura Green London, as the majority of her ensemble was from the brand. While her coat appears to follow the classic monochrome colourway of a houndstooth print, the midi coat is actually made up of charcoal and chocolate herringbone wool. Zara's exact coat was a bespoke design from Laura Green London, but fans of the tailored 'Josephine' design can pick up a similar version for £2,900. And you can continue to replicate her choice of frock, too.

Underneath her jacket, the 38-year-old wore a satin shirt dress in a gunmetal grey colour, and the brand is selling a similar 'Georgetta' dress which would set you back £2,300. Adding a splash of colour, Zara opted for a wine red hat with an arrow design, a box-shaped leather bag and leather gloves, all in the same colour - how coordinated!

Zara added a splash of colour with her deep red accessories

Zara is in her element with racing fashion; she has already impressed during the 2020 festival and we're only on day two. On day one, she wore a more wintery ensemble with a navy blue colour and black boots. Again, her pretty heart-print dress from Rebecca Taylor was hidden underneath her chic coat from her go-to outerwear label Guinea London. In the cooler UK weather, we can't blame the mother-of-two for wrapping up warm.

While Zara has maintained her natural, dewy makeup look, she chose to switch up her hairstyle on day two. For her first outing, she wore her short blonde bob loose around her shoulders, but on Wednesday it was pulled back into a chic low ponytail, which gave us a closer glimpse at her gold leaf earrings. It's safe to say we're eager to see her chic style for the rest of the week.

